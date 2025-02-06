TrueFoundry secures $19 million to transform AI deployment at scale

TrueFoundry, a leading AI deployment and scaling platform, said it has raised $19 million in Series A funding, led by Intel Capital. Existing investors Eniac Ventures and Peak XV’s Surge (formerly Sequoia Capital India & SEA) participated, alongside new investor Jump Capital and several angel investors, including Gokul Rajaram, Mohit Aron, Cyan Banister, and executives from Fortune 1000 companies. In conjunction with the financing, Avi Bharadwaj, investment director at Intel Capital, will join TrueFoundry’s board of directors.

The Series A funding—which brings the company’s total financing to $21 million—will allow TrueFoundry to accelerate its mission towards building a universal platform to develop and deploy AI applications with zero infrastructure hassles. It will fuel growth in key areas, including team expansion and go-to-market efforts to drive customer acquisition and growth.

“Enterprises using TrueFoundry have built and launched their internal AI platforms in as little as two months, achieving return on investment within four months—a stark contrast to the industry average of 14 months,” said Nikunj Bajaj, chief executive officer and co-founder of TrueFoundry.

TrueFoundry operates in India with a cloud-native platform that streamlines machine learning (ML) training and deployment, empowering enterprises to manage AI applications efficiently. Partnering with leading businesses like Games 24x7 and Whatfix, TrueFoundry enhances ML scalability while optimising infrastructure usage. Its platform enables rapid model deployment—often within minutes—drastically reducing the time and resources traditionally needed for such processes.

"TrueFoundry is uniquely positioned to address the growing complexities of AI deployment,” said Avi Bharadwaj, investment director at Intel Capital. “Their platform simplifies the process for AI teams, enabling them to build, deploy, and scale applications with speed and efficiency.”

TrueFoundry has helped customers accelerate development cycles, achieve 10-times faster business value, save on infrastructure costs, and scale with smaller teams. For example, TrueFoundry optimised NVIDIA’s GPU usage for large language model (LLM) workloads by automating resource allocation and job scheduling, reducing idle time, cutting costs, and improving efficiency.

"At TrueFoundry, we’re building a future where AI manages AI—removing the bottlenecks of human intervention and unlocking unparalleled speed and scale,” said Abhishek Choudhary, chief technology officer and co-founder of TrueFoundry.

TrueFoundry’s unified platform as a service (PaaS) enables enterprise AI and ML teams to develop, deploy, and manage LLM applications on cloud or on-premises infrastructure with speed, scalability, and security. With a developer-first interface, the firm said it simplifies the AI deployment process, empowering full-stack data scientists to independently create, test, and scale applications.

The firm has witnessed four-fold year-on-year growth in its customer base. It has deployed over 1,000 clusters across clients for ML workloads. The company has partnered with Fortune 500 companies and enterprises such as Siemens Healthineers, ResMed, Automation Anywhere, Games 24x7, and NVIDIA.

Looking ahead, TrueFoundry aims to redefine AI deployment with its AI Agent—a proactive, self-sustaining system that anticipates and adapts.