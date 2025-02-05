Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Flipkart's chief product and technology officer Venugopal steps down

Venugopal's exit follows a series of senior-level departures from the Walmart-owned company last year, which has been attributed to a larger organisational restructuring

Jeyandran Venugopal, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Flipkart
Peerzada Abrar
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 10:02 PM IST
Flipkart’s chief product and technology officer Jeyandran Venugopal is stepping down after an eight-year stint, according to an internal note from CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy.
 
He has attributed the decision to “personal reasons”.
 
Venugopal’s exit follows a series of senior-level departures from the Walmart-owned company last year, which has been attributed to a larger organisational restructuring.
 
He was instrumental in revamping fashion retailer Myntra’s platform and improving customer experience and innovation during his initial years with the Flipkart Group
 
“Jey has built a strong technology leadership team and hired, mentored and groomed several senior technology leaders in the company,” Kalyan Krishnamurthy, chief executive officer at Flipkart Group, said in the note.
 
“Jey and I will partner to ensure a smooth transition over the next three months. During that time, we will provide more details regarding the people and organisation restructuring and the backfill plans,” he said.

Venugopal has overseen several domains, including product management, engineering, design and user research and data science. He also managed IT, security, infrastructure, product operations as well as critical P&L functions (ads, loyalty), platform growth, performance marketing and other strategic functions in the company.
 
His position is expected to be taken over by current leaders within the organisation in the coming weeks, according to the sources.
First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 10:02 PM IST

