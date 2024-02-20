Home / Companies / Start Ups / Urban Company customises app to make it convenient for visually impaired

Urban Company customises app to make it convenient for visually impaired

The update works with 'Voice Over' on iOS and 'TalkBack' on Android -- commonly used screen reading software by persons with visual impairment, the company said in a statement on Tuesday

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 11:58 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

On-demand home service provider Urban Company has updated its app to make it convenient for visually impaired persons to book services.

The update works with 'Voice Over' on iOS and 'TalkBack' on Android -- commonly used screen reading software by persons with visual impairment, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"We are focused on ensuring a seamless experience for all our customers, including visually impaired individuals. Our new app update will hopefully make it easy for them to book services on Urban Company and communicate seamlessly with their service professionals," Urban Company, Co-Founder and chief product and technology officer, Raghav Chandra said.

Also Read

NFHS-6 launched, will not have disability-related questions: Centre

Disability sector can contribute $1 trn to economy by 2047, says expert

Govt issues draft rules to make railways accessible for differently abled

Construction workers to get welfare schemes' benefits through DBT: Delhi LG

IRDAI obliged to ensure persons with disability not unduly prejudiced: HC

Flipkart looking to buy Reliance-backed on-demand delivery co Dunzo: Report

Byju's investors call for EGM on Friday to ouster founder, family members

Electric vehicle startup Vidyut raises $10 mn from 3one4 Capital, others

EV startup Vidyut raises $10 million, aims to expand to 40 cities

IPO-bound Unicommerce expanding oversees ops by client acquisitions

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :DisabilityTechnology

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 11:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story