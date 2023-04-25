Zypp Electric to deploy 100,000 more e-scooters for Zomato by 2024

In a bid to assist in the last-mile deliveries, electric vehicle (EV)-as-a-service platform Zypp Electric, on Tuesday announced it would deploy 100,000 e-scooters in India in association with Zomato by 2024. This is a part of Zomato's plan to go completely electric by 2030.
"Food delivery is all on two-wheelers and is mostly running on petrol and at the same time wanting to shift to EVs to save costs. By leveraging our EV Fleet Management technology and innovative partner solutions, we aim to create a more efficient, sustainable, and customer-centric delivery experience that will set a new standard in the industry. Through this association, we aim to drive growth and expansion into multiple markets," said Tushar Mehta, chief operating officer (COO) and co-founder of Zypp Electric.
Founded in 2017, Zypp delivers groceries, medicines, food and e-commerce packages in India through Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled e-scooters. It currently works with Zomato, Swiggy, BigBasket, Amazon, Flipkart, Zepto and Blinkit, among other companies in India.
"This association will enable us to significantly reduce carbon emissions and bring more sustainable last-mile delivery options to our customers," said Mohit Sardana, COO of Food Delivery at Zomato. Zomato had earlier committed to going fully electric by the end of this decade under the Climate Group's EV100 initiative.
Zypp has also established battery-swapping stations in various cities. It has already deployed 13,000 EVs on Indian roads.