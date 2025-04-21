25th Edition of Asian Business & Social Forum 2025 and SIT20 Summit

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 21: AsiaOne Media Group successfully hosted a mega summit namely the 25th Edition of Asian Business & Social Forum 2025 and SIT20 (Saudi Arabia - India - Thailand 20) Conference at the majestic Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on 16th April 2025, which was attended by eminent personalities from the realm of business, politics, cinema, and arts from all over the globe. The centre of attraction was the participation of diplomats of 20 countries, 2 ministers and distinguished leaders from varied spheres.

The Forum was graced by the esteemed presence of Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Panchayati Raj, Government of India, and Shri Puran Chand Nailwal, Minister of State, Uttarakhand Government, and diplomats comprising Ambassadors, Deputy Ambassadors, High Commissioners, and Consuls from the countries of Argentina, Cambodia, Ethiopia, Iceland, Jordan, the Gambia, Kazakhstan, Nepal, Tanzania, Tunisia, Jamaica, Montenegro, Peru, Seychelles, Mongolia, Maldives, Thailand, Uganda, and Zimbabwe. The Forum threw open opportunities to gain valuable insights through some of the significant keynote speeches by prominent personages. It also facilitated networking with renowned leaders from business, social and political spheres.

The enthralling congratulatory message for AsiaOne by Dr. Ramdas Athawale, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, took the audience by storm. He praised AsiaOne's efforts in recognising business excellence from all over the globe.

Throwing open the summit with his welcome speech, Mr. Rajat Raj Shukal, Global Head and Principal Partner, AsiaOne Media Group, said, "Today, it is all about shaping Global business architecture, thus, AsiaOne is being instrumental in bringing together business leaders, diplomats and political leaders from all over the world and through greatest leaders and Asian Business and Social Forum, our endeavour is to bring the people together to this platform of excellence where all these participating brands leaders come together to discuss debate and prepare roadmap for excellence and success leading to sustainable development and eventually march towards a developed India 'Viksit Bharat'."

Minister Prof. SP Singh Baghel applauded AsiaOne for its endevour to recognize brands and leaders for their exemplary work. He added that good and credible international platforms like AsiaOne become indispensable in this regard. He further asserted that the recognition being given to business brands and leaders through AsiaOne motivates them and also motivates other people such as emerging leaders to move ahead, achieve their goals and contribute to the development of this country.

Dr. J.C. Chaudhry, Founder and Chairman, Chaudhry Nummero Pvt. Ltd., talked about the importance of spirituality and its impact on business. He was of the view that spirituality is all about self-control and self-devotion and both these qualities are required very much in the world of business. He also showcased the massive 'Char Dham' project and invited the audience to visit it at the pious land of Vrindavan.

Mr. N.B. Naik, Founder and Managing Director of Shares Bazaar and the visionary behind Kisaan Parivar is a dynamic entrepreneur and has been instrumental in transforming the landscape of financial literacy and investment awareness in India. Through Shares Bazaar, he has empowered countless individuals to take control of their financial futures, while Kisaan Parivar reflects his deep-rooted commitment to the upliftment and welfare of India's farming community. His dual focus on financial inclusion and rural development makes him a true changemaker in both urban and grassroots economies. We were honoured to have his team with us during the event, and everyone applauded his continued dedication to building a more financially informed and socially inclusive India. His popular venture, Where2Invest offers technology-driven alternative investment solutions specializing in identifying market opportunities, targeting premium assets, and riding market trends for long-term wealth creation.

During the launch of his biography titled 'Sangharsh, Safalta Se Samarpan Tak,' Shri Puran Dawar, Chairman, Dawar Group, said, "Struggle always takes a person forward in life."

Dr. Aashish Chaudhry, Chief Orthopedic Surgeoon and Managing Director, Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital, stressed upon the excellent level of healthcare services, expertise and infrastructure India offers at one fifth to one tenth of the cost incurred in the western countries. "So, let's all together promote healthcare tourism in India and we all need to position India as a global healthcare hub (Vishwa Chikitsalay)," he asserted.

Mr. Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO of NSDC and Managing Director of NSDC International, said, "we have created NSDC Digital as one platform where the education ecosystem and the skill ecosystem and the employment and entrepreneurship world, they all come together and create opportunities for youth of this country. I will highly recommend that all of you should download that app."

Mr. Alok Kumar, CEO, NSDC International, and Mr. Nitin Kapoor, Vice President, NSDC Academy talked about importance of skilling. They elaborated upon the fact that India supplies skilled manpower to the world and within India too skilling is required with futuristic vision and that is what NSDC is doing through public private partnership through various other joint ventures and collaborations.

ASIAONE Unifying Global Economies: SIT20 Round Table Conference - Shaping Global Business Architecture

With a focus on unifying diverse economies, SIT20 emerged as a landmark inter-business forum, playing an instrumental role in shaping and strengthening the global architecture for business expansion, joint ventures, and cross-border collaborations. At the conference, many diplomats talked about the resources and assets of their countries. They also promoted their countries as tourism and investment destinations and invited the participating delegates to come forward for joint ventures, investments and collaborations. The Ethiopian Ambassador, H.E. Mr. Fesseha Shawel Gebre, Ambassador of Peru, H.E. Mr. Javier Paulinich, High Commissioner of Jamaica, H.E. Mr. Jason Hall, H.E. Prof. Joyce Kakuramatsi Kikafunda, Uganda's High Commissioner to India, H.E. Mrs. Harisoa Lalatiana Accouche, High Commissioner of Seychelles, H.E. Dr. Janice Darbari, Consul General of Montenegro andAmbassador of Mongolia, H.E. Mr. Ganbold Dambajav talked about the opportunities of collaboration at the conference.

The 2nd edition of Dr. J. C. Chaudhry Excellence Awards was also organized during the event. The Dr. JC Chaudhry Excellence Award stands as a distinguished accolade, created to celebrate outstanding leaders and organizations across the globe. This prestigious award honours not only their remarkable achievements in field of work but also their profound contributions to societal well-being. Named after Dr. JC Chaudhry, a visionary renowned for his unwavering dedication to excellence and community impact, the award seeks to recognize those who exemplify the harmonious blend of commercial success with social responsibility. By advancing economic growth while fostering positive community development, these leaders embody the true essence of sustainable progress.

Some of the winning brands and leaders at the forum were:

Dr. J. C. Chaudhry, Founder & Chairman Chaudhry Nummero and CHAR DHAM (Jay Kay Trust), Mr. Nanavath Bhupal Naik, Founder & Managing Director of Shares Bazaar & Founder of Kisaan Parivar, Shares Bazaar, My Hub Technologies, Dr. Tapan Singhel, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, Dr. Aashish Chaudhry, MD, Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital, Mr. Munagala Shyam Prasad Garu, Chairman and Managing Director, Tenali Double Horse Group, Mr. Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO - NSDC & MD - NSDC International and National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), Mr. Harish Kohli, President and Managing Director, Acer India, Rambhajo's, Mr. Satish Vijaywargi, CEO & Founder - Serene Pharma, Dr. Anju Majeed, Group Executive Chairperson, Sami-Sabinsa Group and Mr. Shaheen Majeed, Global CEO & MD (D. Litt.), Sami Sabinsa Group, Dr. Anton Ravindran, President, Alliance for AI & Humanity (AAIH), Mr. Chetan Singh Hayer, MD, Hayer One Group, Hacker India, Mr. Deepak Thakur, MD & CEO, Mahindra Susten, Dr Sharad Mehra, Regional CEO, Asia and Australia, GUS Global Services (GGS), Mr. Susanta Mohapatra, CEO & CTO, CrudeChem Technology Inc., Mr. Nitin Jain - Chairman & Managing Director and Mr. Hemant Daga - Co-founder & CEO, Neo Wealth & Asset Management, Welspun Living Limited, Dr. Shruti Sharma, CEO, Brindavan Group of Institutions, Mr. Varchasvi Gagal, MD & CEO, Datta Power Infra Private Limited, Mr. Swapnil Agarwal, CEO - Nitya Capital, Mr. Vishal Jain, Pro Chancellor, Vidya University, Case Group, Sanjay Speech Hearing and Rehabilitation Center, Luminous Power Technologies, The Indian Lawyer & Allied Services, Gastro 360, Hylife Group, Finding Roots, FUNDSINDIA PVT WEALTH, Learning Links Foundation, Aspect Global, SBI General Insurance, MyDigi Records, Institute of Rural Management Anand, Cadmech Engineering, Priyadarshani Group of Schools, Kirby Building Systems and structures India, VEN Consulting India, EIILM - Kolkata, Gandour India, Mr. Manish Saxena, Founder & CEO, Meraki Projects India, Masters Logistics Solutions Group, Abdul Samad Al'Qurashi Group, Kesavardhini Products, GLS University, Solis Hygiene Private Limited, Essentia Environments, White Lotus Group, Divine Vision Infratech Pvt. Ltd., Oak & Stone, and others.

About AsiaOne

AsiaOne is a leading international media house and the only business and news magazine with a presence in over 16 countries across Asia, the Middle East, Americas and Africa. AsiaOne has earned its reputation as the "Business Oscars" of the industry. AsiaOne Greatest Brands & Leaders TV series reaches over 38 million viewers across 30 countries and holds a prestigious position in the World Book of Records UK for its significant impact.

