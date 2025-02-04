2nd Bharat Leadership Excellence Summit & Awards: Recognizing Visionary Leaders in India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 4: The 2nd Bharat Leadership Excellence Summit & Awards, organized by the Leadership Federation, took place at Aloft by Marriott, Aerocity, New Delhi, India. This prestigious event brought together distinguished professionals, entrepreneurs, and industry pioneers to celebrate outstanding leadership, innovation, and excellence across various fields.

Honoring Excellence and Innovation

The event recognized trailblazers and change-makers whose exemplary contributions have shaped their respective industries. From technology and cybersecurity to real estate, healthcare, finance, and digital transformation, the awards honored exceptional achievements in leadership and organizational growth.

Keynote Address by Chief Guest

The event was graced by the Chief Guest, Lt. Gen Suresh Sharma, Former Engineer-in-Chief & Former Director General, Border Roads, Ministry of Defence. His inspiring keynote address emphasized the critical role of leadership in fostering sustainable growth, resilience, and innovation in today's rapidly evolving business landscape.

Esteemed Speakers and Thought Leaders

The summit featured insightful discussions and thought leadership sessions by some of the most influential industry leaders:

* Puneet Chopra - Telecom CTO, HPE India

* Uma Mahesh - Co-Founder & President Americas, CamCom.AI

* Jaya Laxmi - Corporate TA Leader, HR

* Aditii Handa - Chairman and Managing Director, The Forttuna Group

* Srinivas Ganji - Solution Delivery Director, Arcadis

* Dr. Rajeev Jha - Head of Security, Comviva

Their expertise and insights provided valuable perspectives on emerging industry trends, leadership challenges, and opportunities for innovation.

Distinguished Jury Panel

The winners were meticulously selected by an esteemed jury panel consisting of industry stalwarts renowned for their expertise:

* Pavan Joshi - Vice President, Software Engineering, Fiserv

* Sabyasachi Mondal - Senior Software Engineer, Apple (USA)

* Arpil Mehta - AVP - Fraud Analytics & Innovation Sr. Analyst, Bank of America (USA)

* Punit Panjwani - Manager, Control System Integration, Barry-Wehmiller Design Group (USA)

Their collective knowledge ensured that only the most deserving individuals and organizations were recognized.

Celebrating Award-Winning Excellence

The awards ceremony celebrated outstanding leaders and organizations for their remarkable contributions. Below is the full list of winners:

* Dr. Rupesh Mehta - Excellence in Change Management and Organizational Transformation

* Shireen Dhar - Rising Star in Intellectual Property

* Uma Mahesh - Global Business Leadership Award

* Amit Panigrahi - Excellence in Dispute Resolution (IP)

* Nitin Thapar - Property Consultant of the Year (Residential)

* Sourabh Khajuria - Leadership in Customer Support Excellence

* Ameya Inderkumar Jain - Outstanding Contribution to the Evolution of Residential Living

* Kumar Lifespaces - Leadership in Building Trust & Reliability in Real Estate

* Brij Mohan Agarwal - Sales & Marketing Leadership Award

* Doulat Dehurry - Best Facade Leader of The Year

* Dr. Rajeev Jha - Cybersecurity Leader of The Year

* Cong Ty Tnhh Zam Mart (Vietnam) - Best E-Commerce Membership Program

* Gautam Sikka - Excellence in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Innovation

* Devendra Kumar Sharma - CEO of the Year - Operational & Strategic Excellence

* Sanjay Jain - Best Use of AI In the Industry

* Bhashwanth Kadapagunta - Leadership Excellence in Technology Innovation

* Virtual Oplossing - Most Admired Company of The Year

* Bangalore Traffic Police (ASTraM Project) - Innovation in Smart Traffic Solutions

* ITI Limited (GIOM Project) - Operational Excellence & Quality Award

* Wing Commander RD Deshpande - Excellence in Leadership Development

* Anuj Sharma - Excellence in Business Process Optimization

* Jaya Laxmi - HR Leader of The Year

* Dr. Sumana Talakokkula - Excellence in Clinical Practice

* Yashpal Singh - HR Leadership Excellence Award

* Tapan Sahoo - CIO Excellence in Startup Growth

* Savit Interactive Services - Digital Marketing Agency of the Year

* Innovation Imaging Technologies - Best Emerging MedTech Organization

* Siddhesh Jaitapkar - Digital Marketer of the Year

* Aditii Handa - Global Business Leader of The Year

* PNB Housing Finance - Outstanding Service Excellence in Housing Finance

* Amit Sidana - Hospitality Leader of the Year

* Kinetic Communications - Excellence in Product Development

* Knight Fintech Research - Fintech Brand of the Year

* Suneeta Modekurty - Outstanding Contributions to Data Science

* Annapurneshwari Shivaraj - Outstanding Leadership in Data-Driven Decision Making

* Art of Living Corporate Programs - Leader In Corporate Holistic Wellbeing Program

* Roweena Maria Barreto - Leader of the Year

* Rahul Arora - Best Innovative General Manager

* Chef Suresh N - Executive Chef of The Year (Le Meridien Hyderabad - Marriott International)

* Amit Panigrahi - IP Professional of the Year under 40

* Knight Fintech Research - Fintech - Bank Collaboration of the Year

* PNB Housing Finance - Pioneer in Technology Driven Housing Finance

Jessica Morgan, VP of Marketing, remarked, "The 2nd Bharat Leadership Excellence Summit & Awards is a beacon of inspiration, celebrating the remarkable leaders who are shaping the future across industries. Their dedication and innovation set new benchmarks for excellence, and we are proud to honour their achievements."

Looking Ahead

Building on the success of this edition, the Leadership Federation is committed to recognizing and fostering leadership excellence through future events. The next chapter promises to be even more impactful, bringing together visionaries and industry leaders to drive progress and innovation. Join us in Bangkok, Thailand on 29th March, 2025 as we host our 6th Asia Leadership Awards and Summit.

Join Us

For more details or to participate in upcoming events, visit The Leadership Federation's website or contact register@theleadershipfederation.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)