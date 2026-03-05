3,000+ Indians to Swiss Alps in One Year, Switrus Holidays Receives Recognition from SWITZERLAND

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India]/Switzerland, March 5: Indian outbound travel company Switrus Holidays has achieved a landmark milestone by bringing over 3,000 Indian travellers to the Swiss Alps within a single year of its official partnership with Jungfrau Railways.

The achievement makes Switrus one of the highest-contributing Indian tour operators to Switzerland's iconic alpine tourism sector and has earned the company formal recognition as an Official Partner for promoting Jungfraujoch - Top of Europe, one of Europe's most visited mountain destinations.

A Record Year for Indian Tourism to Switzerland

Within just the first year of collaboration, Switrus successfully operated large-scale Europe group tours, sending more than 3,000 Indian tourists to Jungfraujoch - Top of Europe.

This milestone highlights the rapidly growing demand for Switzerland tour packages from India and reinforces India's importance as a key source market for Swiss tourism.

Europe-Only Specialist with Weekly Departures to EUROPE

Founded in India in 2013, Switrus Holidays has built its brand exclusively around Europe group tours. The company is currently operating weekly scheduled Europe departures from India, reflecting operational scale, structured planning, and destination specialization.

Unlike general outbound travel companies offering multiple global destinations, Switrus focuses solely on Europe, positioning itself as a dedicated Europe tour operator from India.

Strengthened Presence with Germany Office

As part of its international expansion strategy, the company has established Switrus Holidays GmbH in Germany to strengthen its European base operations.

The Germany presence enables:

* Direct coordination with European suppliers

* Improved service standards

* Better pricing control

* Stronger on-ground support for Indian travellers

This operational structure provides Switrus with a strategic advantage in managing large-scale Switzerland and Europe group tours.

Strengthening India-Switzerland Tourism Relations

The recognition from Jungfrau Railways reflects India's growing contribution to Swiss tourism and marks a defining moment for Indian outbound travel brands expanding their global footprint.

With over 13 years of experience and a rapidly expanding pan-India presence with offices in Delhi, Maharashtra , Gujarat, West Bengal, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu & Kerala, Switrus Holidays continues to play a significant role in driving Indian tourism to Europe.

