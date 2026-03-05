3D Concrete Printed Resort Delivers Measurable Gains One Year Into Operations

PRNewswire

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 5: One year after commencing operations, the world's first 3D concrete printed resort has demonstrated that advanced construction technologies can deliver quantifiable improvements in speed, energy efficiency, and lifecycle performance, even in tightly regulated coastal environments.

Developed by Kamnath Hospitality, with Stemcon Ecoserve as Project Management Consultants and MiCoB as the 3D concrete printing technology partner, the resort is located just 500 metres from the Nagoa Beach coastline and governed by stringent Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms, requiring the project team to rethink both materials and methods.

By moving away from tensile fabric structures and adopting 3D Concrete Printed (3DCP) wall systems, the project achieved the following outcomes:

- 27% faster execution timelines

- 50% reduction in construction rework

- Approximately 30% savings in HVAC energy consumption

- Up to 75% reduction in long-term maintenance costs

- Less than 1% cost over-run

Commenting on the broader implications for the construction and hospitality industries, Shashank Shekhar, CEO of MiCoB, said, "This development proves that 3D concrete printing is scalable, reliable, and ready for mainstream adoption. The operational data after one year reinforces its potential across hospitality and other asset-heavy sectors."

Engineering Innovation Behind the Numbers

While the outcomes are expressed in numbers, achieving them required significant engineering innovation. Inspired by the traditional Kutch Bhunga architectural form, the resort combines cultural context with advanced manufacturing.

The hollow geometry of the 3D printed walls, advantageous for insulation, was re-engineered to allow safe horizontal integration of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing services directly within the printed structure. This eliminated post-construction damage. In addition, custom steel plate inserts were embedded at the top of the printed walls. This enabled a rigid roof-to-wall connection capable of withstanding high coastal wind loads.

As Project Management Consultants, Stemcon Ecoserve played a key role in steering the project away from conventional solutions and toward lifecycle-driven decision-making.

Luv Mehta, CEO of Stemcon Ecoserve said efficiency is not only about speed of construction, but also about how a building performs year after year. According to him, the project demonstrates that when design, engineering, and technology are aligned, efficiency becomes measurable and repeatable.

Prefabricated wall panels were manufactured off-site and rapidly erected on prepared foundations. This eliminated traditional curing cycles, reduced on-site labour, and improved construction quality control.

Operational Performance After 12 Months

After one year of live operations, the resort's high thermal mass construction has delivered consistent indoor comfort and significantly lower cooling loads, translating into around 30% HVAC energy savings. Improved acoustic insulation and reduced exposure to corrosion have further lowered operating and maintenance demands.

For Kamnath, the development has proven to be both a distinctive hospitality destination and a resilient, low-maintenance asset in a competitive coastal tourism market.

A Scalable Model for Coastal Development

At the one-year mark, the project has moved decisively beyond proof of concept. It now stands as a data-backed, scalable model for hospitality and leisure developments in environmentally sensitive regions, demonstrating that 3D concrete printing is ready for real-world deployment at scale.

About MiCoB

MiCoB is India's leading 3D Concrete Printing (3DCP) technology company, pioneering automated, digitally driven construction solutions for defence, infrastructure, and hospitality sectors. With over 650 structures delivered across 13 states, MiCoB integrates proprietary hardware, material science, and BIM-enabled design to execute faster, more precise, and resource-efficient buildings. Backed by multiple national recognitions including Startup India Award, CII Startupreneur Award and iDEX, MiCoB is advancing next-generation construction for high-performance and environmentally sensitive environments.

