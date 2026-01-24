46th MAXI Fair Brings Music, Art and Community Spirit

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 24: If there is one thing the MAXI Fair does unfailingly well, it is reminding Jamshedpur how to pause, how to gather, and how to celebrate. On 17th January, the XLRI Football Ground once again transformed into a vibrant commons as the 46th edition of the MAXI Fair, organised by the Marketing Association of XLRI (MAXI), opened its gates to the city. By afternoon, the grounds pulsed with laughter, music, and the unmistakable hum of a community coming alive.

Day one unfolded like a carefully curated tapestry of talent and togetherness. At MasterChef, aspiring cooks served more than just food. From inventive besan momos to a whimsical bird's nest crafted with besan, shimla mirch, paneer, and aloo dough, creativity was as much on display as culinary skill. Just a few steps away, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa drew music lovers across generations, as melodies drifted through the air, holding audiences in hushed attention before giving way to thunderous applause.

Some of the most heartwarming moments belonged to the Fancy Dress Competition. Children, dressed as everything from Coca-Cola bottles and Blinkit bags to iconic figures like Jhansi Ki Rani, took over the stage with fearless confidence. The cheers of proud parents often rivalled the applause itself. The excitement carried seamlessly into the Fashion Show - Mr & Mrs Jamshedpur, where participants walked the ramp with elegance, poise, and unmistakable personality. Each contestant also revealed a special talent, singing, dancing, and more, transforming the showcase into a celebration of individuality as much as style.

As always, the food stalls formed the fair's steady heartbeat. From quick bites to indulgent treats, they kept visitors fuelled through the day, while the Mela Zone proved irresistible, drawing in children and more than a few adults with its rides, games, and prizes that promised delight at every turn.

As evening fell, anticipation surged. When Bollywood singer Neeraj Shridhar took the stage, a wave of nostalgia swept across the grounds. Familiar tunes became collective sing-alongs, and for a few fleeting moments, strangers turned into a choir, bound together by music and memory. And with that, Day 1 of the 46th MAXI Fair drew to a close: vibrant, joyous, and leaving behind the comforting sense that this was only the beginning.

Winners - Day 1 Events

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

7-12 years: Winner - Aarvi Panday , 1st Runner-up - Anurag Chaterjee

13-17 years: Winner - Adrija Chaterjee, 1st Runner-up - Arnav Bharadwaj

18 years & above: Winner - Anshuman Kar, 1st Runner-up - Ritam Dutta

MasterChef

Winner - Pratima Sahu, 1st Runner-up - Bishnu Mahato

Fancy Dress

5-8 years: Winner - Atharva Gupta, 1st Runner-up - Kaavya Agarwal

9-12 years: Winner - Arana Kar, 1st Runner-up - Ayesha Fatima

Mr Jamshedpur:

Winner - Deepak Kumar

Ms Jamshedpur:

Winner - Medha Ojha

46th MAXI Fair - Day 2 (18th January)

The day began on an artistic note with Art Attack, where young participants arrived clutching crayons, paints, and boundless imagination. The little ones painted their dreams onto paper, evoking a sense of nostalgia--of carefree afternoons spent sprawled on the ground, the sun overhead, and a handful of crayons in hand. Soon, the grounds became a living canvas, filled with vibrant sketches and bold splashes of colour that reflected the children's limitless creativity. Proud parents looked on, cheering and capturing moments as their young artists brought ideas to life.

As the sun climbed higher, the atmosphere shifted gears with Dance Mania. The stage came alive with electrifying solo and group performances spanning western, classical, and fusion styles. Each routine carried its own emotion and flair, keeping the audience riveted and earning thunderous applause that echoed across the grounds.

Adding a playful twist to the day was Bollywood Trivia, which had movie buffs on their toes. From iconic dialogues to unforgettable songs, participants battled it out with quick wit and infectious enthusiasm. Laughter, spirited banter, and friendly rivalry filled the air, making it one of the most engaging events of the day. Spontaneous dance breaks to Bollywood numbers only added to the charm, giving the evening the warmth and joy of a family gathering.

Much like the opening day, the aroma of delicious food continued to draw hungry fair-goers to the stalls, while the Mela Zone remained a favourite haunt for families and children, offering games, prizes, and moments of carefree fun.

The fair reached its grand finale on a soulful note as Bollywood singer Mohit Chauhan took to the stage in the evening. Sharing his personal connection to Jamshedpur, he spoke fondly of his friendship with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who was present at the event with his family. As Mohit Chauhan's heartfelt melodies and soothing voice filled the air, a magical hush settled over the crowd, one that lingered long after the final note faded. With music in the air and smiles all around, the two-day extravaganza came to a memorable and fitting close.

Winners - Day 2 Events

Art Attack

5-10 years: 1st - Shreejoni Ghosh, 2nd - Aarushi

11-15 years: 1st - Trisha, 2nd - Vaibhavi

Dance Mania

7-14 years (Solo): Winner - Kinjal, 1st Runner-up - Ananya

7-14 years (Group): Mighty Crew

15-25 years (Solo): Winner - Samriddhi, 1st Runner-up - Sameer

15-25 years (Group): Team Void

Bollywood Trivia Night

Winner - Aditya Besra, Piu Chaterjee, Arshit

Runner Up - Harshdeep Singh Bhatia, Rajdeep Bhatia

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)