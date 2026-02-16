6-Year-Old Roohi Mohazzab Makes History at United Nations Asia-Pacific Headquarters

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 16: In a remarkable global milestone, six-year-old environmental advocate Roohi Mohazzab from Kerala, India, delivered a keynote address at the United Nations Asia-Pacific Headquarters in Bangkok during the Global Conference on Education for a Sustainable Future (GCE 2026).

A first-grade student of Common Ground International Academy, Kozhikode, Roohi was officially invited as a Keynote Speaker and SDG Impact Awardee at the conference organized by the UNESCO Youth Education Research Center in collaboration with the Sustainable Development Council, which holds Special Consultative Status with ECOSOC.

The conference was held on 11-12 February 2026 at the United Nations Conference Centre, Bangkok.

A Historic Foundation Launch

In a symbolic moment at the UN platform, Roohi formally launched her global initiative, "The Children Movement for Climate Compassion." The foundation aims to nurture environmental responsibility and civic awareness among children worldwide, positioning young minds as active stakeholders in shaping climate policy and sustainability solutions.

Recognized Young Climate Leader

Roohi is widely acknowledged as one of the youngest environmental voices in the world, known for impactful grassroots initiatives:

CounTree Project - Launched on World Environment Day 2025 to plant one crore (10 million) trees through 10 lakh school micro-nurseries.

Tree Bank Nursery Project - Inaugurated by Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, aiming to establish green learning ecosystems across 10,000 schools.

Recycled Paper Passports Campaign - At age five, she wrote to Narendra Modi and 195 world leaders advocating eco-friendly passports to save trees.

Her keynote message resonated strongly:

"Children are not just the future -- they are the present guardians of Mother Earth."

Roohi's recognition at a UNESCO-led forum marks a proud moment for India and particularly Kerala, reinforcing that leadership has no age limit.

