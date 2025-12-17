A Dazzling New Dawn in Noida: Anubhav Jain Launches 'Nitara Jewels' -- A Modern Lab-Grown Diamond Brand That Redefines Responsible Luxury

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 17: Blending heritage craftsmanship with contemporary sensibilities, Nitara Jewels by CJ Enterprises is set to launch its first exclusive retail store on December 21, 2025, at Wave One Mall, Noida. The brand introduces a refined jewellery offering centred around Lab Grown Polki diamonds set in 92.5% sterling silver layered with 2 Micron Gold, crafted for the modern Indian consumer.

Founded by Anubhav Jain, a fourth-generation jeweller, Nitara Jewels is built on decades of expertise through CJ Enterprises while embracing a fresh design-forward approach. The brand reinterprets traditional Polki jewellery by pairing timeless diamonds with premium sterling silver, making luxury more versatile, affordable, and wearable for today's generation.

A Heritage-Driven Vision

Growing up in a family deeply rooted in the diamond trade, Anubhav Jain brings generational knowledge to Nitara while reshaping it for contemporary tastes.

"Jewellery has always been a part of my upbringing," says Jain. "With Nitara, I wanted to create pieces that honour our heritage but fit seamlessly into modern lifestyles -- jewellery that feels both classic and current."

What Makes Nitara Jewels Distinct

Nitara Jewels specialises in lab-grown Polki diamonds, celebrated for their uncut elegance, natural fire, and regal charm. Set in solid 92.5% sterling silver, each piece is thoughtfully crafted to deliver both durability and refined aesthetics -- redefining what accessible luxury can look like.

At the heart of Nitara's philosophy is luxury within reach. By working with silver instead of gold, Nitara's creations are priced at nearly 15% of comparable gold-diamond jewellery, allowing customers to enjoy premium sparkle without the traditional price barrier.

The brand champions authentic brilliance, with lab-grown diamonds and Polki stones offering the same optical properties, fire, and shine as mined diamonds -- ensuring the wearer shines just as bright, responsibly.

Unlike conventional fashion jewellery, Nitara focuses on genuine craftsmanship. Every piece is made using solid 925 silver and certified diamonds, backed by a robust buy-back promise -- reinforcing that this is fine jewellery, not costume adornment.

With lower making charges enabled by silver's reduced metal cost, Nitara's intricate artisanship is priced at less than half the labour cost of gold jewellery, making detailed craftsmanship more attainable.

Nitara also presents a smart wealth strategy for today's conscious buyer. The savings realised through silver-based diamond jewellery can be strategically redirected into 24kt gold or other long-term investments -- offering beauty today and financial wisdom for tomorrow.

Adding further confidence is Nitara's strong resale and exchange value. Customers can trade their Nitara pieces anytime, receiving up to 75% on exchange or 65% as cash buy-back, ensuring their investment remains protected and liquid.

"Our designs are rooted in tradition but styled for today," Jain adds. "We believe luxury should be expressive, wearable, affordable, and meaningful."

The Wave One Store Experience

The upcoming store at Wave One Mall, Noida, opening on December 21, will provide customers with a curated, immersive retail experience. Visitors will be able to explore Nitara's signature Polki collections, understand the craftsmanship behind each piece, and receive personalised styling assistance.

The store will also serve as a platform for exclusive launches, festive edits, and customisation services, with plans to expand into bridal Polki collections and bespoke jewellery in the future.

Rooted in Meaning

The name 'Nitara', derived from Sanskrit, signifies deep-rooted values and timeless essence -- a philosophy reflected in every design and detail.

"Every piece we create carries a story," Jain shares. "It's not just jewellery; it's an expression of identity and tradition reimagined."

Looking Ahead

With the opening of its first physical store, Nitara aims to strengthen its offline presence while continuing to grow its digital footprint. The brand envisions expansion across key Indian cities in the coming years.

As Nitara steps into retail with its Wave One Mall launch on December 21, it promises a new chapter in Polki jewellery -- one that balances heritage, craftsmanship, and contemporary design.

