A Mother's Gift of Life: Successful Living-Donor Kidney Transplant Restores Hope for 32 Years old Young CKD Patient from Bangladesh

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 24: In an inspiring story of resilience, medical excellence, and a mother's unconditional love,PACE Hospitals has successfully performed a living-donor kidney transplant for a 32-year-old male patient suffering from end-stage renal disease due to suspected chronic glomerulonephritis. The donor -- his own mother -- volunteered without hesitation, giving her son the priceless gift of renewed life.

A Critical Condition Meets a Mother's Courage

The patient, a young Bangladeshi national, had reached advanced chronic kidney disease(CKD) and was dependent on haemodialysis. His deteriorating health led to the transplant evaluation process, where his mother emerged as a compatible and willing donor. Her decision showcased extraordinary courage and compassion.

Expert Evaluation & Surgical Precision

Comprehensive diagnostic tests -- including renal function panels, liver assessments, immunological matching, and abdominal imaging -- confirmed that a living-donor kidney transplant was the most viable path to survival.

The whole transplantation was led by kidney transplant doctors involving Dr. A Kishore Kumar, Consultant Nephrologist & Renal Transplant Physician, with team of urologists comprising Dr. Vishwambhar Nath (Senior Consultant Urologist & Renal Transplant Surgeon), Dr. Abhik Debnath (Consultant Laparoscopic Urologist & Kidney Transplant Surgeon), and Dr. K Ravichandra (Consultant Laparoscopic Urologist & Kidney Transplant Surgeon).

The procedure was executed with precision, and no intra-operative complications were encountered. The patient received standard immunosuppressive therapy to safeguard the new kidney from rejection.

A Smooth Recovery & Hopeful Future with Second Chance at Life

Post-operatively, the patient's recovery was stable and encouraging. There were no signs of graft-site tenderness, fever, or infection - key indicators of early transplant success. He was discharged with a structured medication plan and follow-up schedule, marking the beginning of a healthier, independent life.

This case underscores several powerful messages:

* Living-donor transplants save lives and dramatically improve long-term survival for kidney-failure patients.

* Early diagnosis and multidisciplinary care are critical in managing chronic kidney disease.

* Family-led donations can transform difficult medical journeys into stories of hope.

PACE Hospitals continues to reinforce its position as a leading center for kidney transplantation in Hyderabad, India, delivering advanced surgical care, comprehensive diagnostics, and long-term renal support.

"This successful transplant reflects not only medical excellence but also a mother's extraordinary love," said Dr. A Kishore Kumar, Consultant Nephrologist & Renal Transplant Physician. "We are honored to play a part in restoring the patient's quality of life."

Dr. Abhik Debnath said, "This procedure required meticulous surgical precision and coordinated effort from our entire transplant team. We are pleased to achieve a positive outcome that restores health and hope."

About PACE Hospitals

PACE Hospitals is a multi-super-speciality hospital in Hyderabad, known for high-quality renal care, kidney and liver transplantation, advanced diagnostics, and minimally invasive surgical excellence. Accredited by leading healthcare bodies, the hospital is committed to delivering patient-centric, ethical, and evidence-based medical care. With cutting-edge facilities and a highly skilled team, PACE Hospitals delivers world-class outcomes for patients across India and beyond.

