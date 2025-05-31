A Proud Moment for India: IHRO Chief Honored with Prestigious Royal Maharlika Award in the USA

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 31: Today marks a proud moment for India as renowned human rights activist and champion of Ambedkarite ideals, Dr. Nem Singh Premi, brought great honour to the country. For his remarkable global contributions to the field of human rights, he was conferred with the prestigious "Royal Maharlika Award" in a grand ceremony held in Las Vegas, USA. Dr. Premi also addressed the gathering as a distinguished guest during the award event.

In recent global discussions, alongside praise for the social welfare policies of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Dr. Premi's recognition as a Royal Maharlika laureate has drawn considerable international attention.

Notably, during the 7th WCH Royal Summit, held in Las Vegas, Dr. Premi was also knighted for his outstanding humanitarian service.

Dr. Nem Singh Premi is the President of the International Human Rights Organization (IHRO), headquartered in New Delhi. He is recognized in over 50 countries for his tireless efforts in championing human rights. Over the years, he has played a critical role in several humanitarian missions, such as saving 17 Indians from the death penalty in Sharjah and repatriating 400 bonded laborers from Libya.

He gained global acclaim when he boldly condemned the Iranian government's religious bias against the Baha'i community at the United Nations, advocating for their rights. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he established a 400-bed hospital to aid those in need, another testament to his commitment to public welfare.

Under his leadership, IHRO has expanded its presence across more than 50 countries. In India, his work has made a deep impact, particularly in the states of Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, and Maharashtra, where countless individuals have received justice through the organization's intervention.

The Royal Maharlika Awards are presented annually to honor "Guardians of the Earth," peacebuilders, and changemakers from around the world. The award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to justice and human dignity. The event was presided over by Queen Mariam Leonora Torres Mastura, President and Founder of We Care for Humanity (WCH), and a descendant of the Royal House of Luzon Tagalog and the Maguindanao Sultanate.

On May 27, 2025, the 7th WCH Royal Summit was held in the Nevada Ballroom at the Gold Coast Hotel. Distinguished guests, royalty, and global leaders gathered to engage in meaningful dialogue on humanitarianism, peace, and sustainable development. The summit was convened by Princess Mariam Leonora Torres Mastura in collaboration with We Care for Humanity (WCH), the Royal Maharlika, the Maguindanao Sultanate, and the Honorary Philippine Consulate in Las Vegas.

The summit successfully brought together diverse voices and perspectives, reinforcing global commitments to collaborative humanitarian efforts and building a better future for all.

About the Organizers:

We Care for Humanity (WCH) is an internationally recognized non-profit advocating for peace, human rights, and sustainable development. The Royal Maharlika and the Maguindanao Sultanate are esteemed cultural institutions dedicated to preserving tradition and advancing community welfare.

Distinguished Attendees Included:

Dr. Nem Singh Premi (President, IHRO), G.K. Bansal (Secretary General, IHRO), Mariam Leonora Torres, Bella Aurea Belmonte, Indonesian Senator Maya Oliva Rumantir, the King and Queen of Uganda, and Kenyan Senator Karen Nyamu, among other dignitaries.

For more information about IHRO visit https://www.ihroworld.org.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)