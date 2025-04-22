ABB India's Nelamangala Campus advances on Sustainability Goals with reduced emissions and water positivity

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 22: ABB India's campus in Nelamangala, Bangalore, has achieved Mission to Zero™ status, realizing its goal to use 100% renewable electricity (RE100) and by using cutting-edge digital tools to improve on-site energy efficiency. Additionally, reducing its own Scope 1 & 2 emissions by 92%, the facility diverts more than 99% of its waste from landfills and recycles 88% of its water.

ABB Nelamangala location, which delivers electrification motion, robotic and automation solutions for a variety of industries, is ABB's second Mission to Zero™ site in India. Mission to Zero™ is part of ABB's global sustainability journey to deliver net-zero emissions and more sustainable operations at all facilities. The aim is to create a network of decarbonized facilities around the world, all leading the shift to low-carbon, energy-efficient, and circular operations.

"The transformation of our Nelamangala facility is a key part of our commitment to sustainability and supports India's vision for more sustainable manufacturing," said Saju SR, Senior Vice President of ABB Electrification, Smart Power Division. "We've empowered our local team to create an innovative approach to reduce emissions and waste. Water-stress is a key challenge in the region, so the team has also focused on water recycling and rainwater harvesting, helping to replenish local groundwater levels by more than 30 meters."

Since early 2022, the ABB Nelamangala site has operated on RE100, thanks to a solar Power Purchase Agreement with third-party providers, reducing Scope 1 & 2 emissions by 92% compared to a 2019 baseline. The site has improved its overall energy efficiency by using ABB's latest digital technologies for monitoring and optimizing energy use.

Working together in teams, employees conduct energy audits, monitor emissions, and collaborate on creative projects to reduce waste, optimize packaging and introduce new recyclable materials. Today, more than 99% of the waste generated on-site is either recycled with authorized third parties or processed through waste-to-energy recovery rather than going to landfills.

Nelamangala became ABB's first water positive site in 2021 by adopting the 6R Approach, which includes 6 key strategies for sustainable water management: rainwater harvesting, reuse, reduction, recycling, real-time monitoring, and result assurance. The site consistently returns more freshwater to the environment than it uses. Today, 88% of the site's water is recycled on-site, while rainwater harvesting to reduce run-off has contributed to an increase in local groundwater levels by more than 30 meters over the past three years.

