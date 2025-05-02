'Abhijat Marathi' Logo Unveiled: A Bold Symbol for the Future of Marathi Entertainment

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2: In a proud and visionary step towards elevating regional content, the Marathi Language Ministry unveiled the official logo of the upcoming OTT platform Abhijat Marathi at a special ceremony held in New Delhi. The event was graced by Hon. Uday Samant, Minister for Marathi Language, and key contributors including Mr. Kedar Joshi, cultural strategist and media expert associated with the platform's development.

The unveiling marks the beginning of a new digital chapter for Marathi entertainment, aiming to bring stories rooted in Marathi culture to audiences across the globe.

Speaking at the event, Hon. Uday Samant said:

"Abhijat Marathi is a cultural initiative that reflects our commitment to preserving the Marathi language while embracing new-age storytelling. The logo launch is the first step in building a platform that will celebrate our heritage and give a voice to Marathi creators on the global stage."

Adding his thoughts, Kedar Joshi shared:

"The logo of Abhijat Marathi is more than just a design -- it represents tradition meeting innovation. It sets the tone for a platform that will empower Marathi talent and give the world a glimpse of our language's creative strength."

Backed by the Marathi Language Ministry, Abhijat Marathi aims to become a dedicated OTT platform in the near future, offering original web series, films, documentaries, and cultural content -- all in Marathi. The logo launch sets the foundation for what is expected to be a transformative platform for regional entertainment.

As the excitement builds, the Marathi creative community and audience look forward to the official platform launch, which will take this movement from vision to reality.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)