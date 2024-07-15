ACT Fibernet Brings High-Speed Internet Services to Pune, launches GIGA at Rs 1499 p.m.

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 15: ACT Fibernet, one of India's leading fiber broadband ISPs (Internet Service Providers), today announced the expansion of its services to Pune, Maharashtra. The high-speed and reliable fiber optic internet services are now launched and available in Kaspate Vasti, Kharadi, Pimple Nilakh, Sainath Nagar, Shankar Kalate Nagar, Vadgaon Sheri, and Viman Nagar. They will expand their services to most parts of Pune in the near future.

ACT Fibernet offers a range of broadband plans catering to various needs and budgets of customers. As part of its speed-based plans, ACT provides four different plans with unlimited data. Starting from Rs 549, ACT Basis offers 100 Mbps speed, ACT Welcome at Rs 699 provides 200 Mbps, ACT Pune Gold is priced at Rs 999 for 500 Mbps, and ACT GIGA for Rs 1499 gives 1000 Mbps.

In its entertainment plans, the most affordable option, ACT Basic Entertainment, is priced at Rs 648 and provides 100 Mbps speed along with free streaming for Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv, and over 300 TV channels. For Rs 798, customers can upgrade to ACT Welcome Entertainment, which doubles the speed to 200 Mbps and offers the same streaming services as the Basic plan. The ACT Welcome Streaming plan, at Rs 948, maintains the 200 Mbps speed and adds Netflix to the package of other streaming platforms. For higher speeds, there's the Pune Signature plan at Rs 1048 with 300 Mbps + all streaming services, followed by ACT Platinum Streaming at Rs 1248, offering 500 Mbps and all streaming services. The premium ACT GIGA Streaming plan, priced at Rs 1798, delivers an impressive 1000 Mbps speed and includes all streaming services. All plans come with unlimited data*, including a router.

*FUP Data limit is 3300 GB

Bala Malladi, CEO of ACT Fibernet, said, "We are thrilled to bring ACT Fibernet's high-speed internet services to the vibrant city of Pune. Our mission is to empower Punekars with lightning-fast, reliable connectivity that enhances their digital lives. With our range of plans that include pure, speed and entertainment bundles , we're committed to meeting the diverse needs of Pune's tech-savvy residents and businesses. From seamless work-from-home experiences to buffer-free streaming and gaming, ACT Fibernet is set to revolutionize internet usage in Pune. We are committed to Punekars feeling the ACT Advantage "

ACT Fibernet's service is built on fiber optic technology, providing consistent, high-speed internet connectivity. To ensure a superior customer experience, ACT Fibernet is committed to top-tier customer service. Their network features multiple paths to minimize breakdowns and ensure redundancy. The company offers 24/7 technical support, a user-friendly self-service portal, and a dedicated team of trained professionals to address customer queries and concerns promptly.

ACT Fibernet is one of India's largest wired ISPs, headquartered in Bengaluru, with operations in 30+ cities and serving 2.1 million customers. Known for its cutting-edge technology and high-speed broadband connectivity, the company made waves in 2019 with the launch of its consumer product, ACT Stream TV 4K. ACT Fibernet pioneered 1 Giga-speed connectivity in India, first in Hyderabad in 2017, followed by Bengaluru and Chennai. For more information, please visit www.actcorp.in.

