Activ8 Pilates expands to Powai, opens its fifth studio in Mumbai

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29: One of Mumbai's well-known Pilates and rehabilitation studios, Activ8 Pilates, has expanded its presence in the city with a new centre at Hiranandani, Powai. The new studio becomes Activ8's fifth location after Juhu, Andheri, Bandra and Mulund, taking its specialised approach to Pilates to one of Mumbai's fastest-growing residential neighbourhoods.

Founded in 2013, Activ8 Pilates has steadily built a reputation for combining scientific movement, rehabilitation and fitness under one roof. At a time when Pilates was still relatively unfamiliar to many people in Mumbai, the studio introduced a structured, personalised approach that focused not only on fitness but also on posture correction, injury prevention, recovery and long-term health.

The studio was founded by Swapnil Naik, a movement specialist with over two decades of experience in rehabilitation and functional movement. Having worked closely with physiotherapists and healthcare professionals throughout his career, Naik has always believed that Pilates should be more than just another fitness trend. His philosophy centres on helping people move better, reduce pain, improve posture and build strength through precision and mindful movement.

Over the years, Activ8 has become a preferred destination for people from all walks of life, including working professionals, senior citizens, athletes, expectant mothers and several well-known personalities from the entertainment industry. The studio's emphasis on certified instruction, personalised attention and premium Pilates equipment has helped it establish a loyal member base across Mumbai.

According to the Activ8 team, the decision to expand to Powai was driven by consistent requests from existing members and residents in the area who wanted easier access to the studio's specialised Pilates programmes. The new centre will offer Reformer Pilates, rehabilitation-based training, posture correction, mobility and strength programmes, pre- and post-natal Pilates, and customised one-on-one and small-group sessions.

Speaking about the expansion, founder Swapnil Naik said, "Every studio we open is built around the same belief--that quality movement has the power to improve lives. The trust our members have placed in us over the years has been the biggest reason behind our growth, and we're excited to bring the Activ8 experience to the Powai community."

With its newest studio, Activ8 continues its journey of making expert-led Pilates more accessible across Mumbai while staying committed to the principles on which the brand was built over a decade ago.

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