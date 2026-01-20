Aditya Group of Institutions Hosts Successful Mega Blood Donation Drive in Collaboration with Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital

SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20: In a powerful display of community spirit and social responsibility, the Aditya Group of Institutions (AGI) organized a mega Blood Donation Camp today at its Borivali campus. The initiative was held in prestigious collaboration with Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital (KDAH), drawing a significant turnout of students, faculty, and local citizens.

The event was inaugurated by Chief Guest Shri Sanjay Upadhyay, MLA - Borivali Vidhansabha, who lauded the institution for its commitment to humanitarian causes. Addressing the gathering, Shri Upadhyay emphasized that such initiatives are vital for building a resilient healthcare ecosystem and praised the youth for their enthusiastic participation in life-saving activities.

Accompanying the Chief Guest were key leadership figures from AGI, including Chairman Dr. Harishchandra S. Mishra, Trustee Shri Ashish Mishra, Dr. Balkrishna Parab (Dean - Management), Dr. Suvrashis Sarkar (Director - ASBM), and Prof. Ar. Jamshid Bhiwandiwalla (Principal - ACA).

Key Highlights of the Event:

* Expert Medical Supervision: A specialized team from KDAH ensured the highest standards of safety and hygiene, utilizing state-of-the-art equipment for the collection process.

* Youth Leadership: Hundreds of students from Aditya Colleges volunteered and donated, showcasing the institution's success in fostering civic responsibility.

* Recognition: Donors were presented with certificates of appreciation, recognizing their contribution to the noble cause of saving lives.

Dr. Harishchandra S. Mishra, Chairman of AGI, stated, "At Aditya Group, we believe education goes beyond the classroom. This blood donation drive is a testament to our vision of cultivating compassionate leaders who understand the importance of giving back to society."

The camp, held from 9:30 AM to 3:30 PM at the Shimpoli Metro Station campus, saw a seamless flow of donors thanks to the meticulous coordination between AGI's faculty and the medical staff of KDAH. This initiative marks another milestone in AGI's ongoing mission to integrate social welfare with academic excellence.

