Instagram could soon let users opt out of someone's Close Friends lists

Instagram is reportedly working on a new privacy feature that could allow users to remove themselves from someone else’s Close Friends list. According to a report by TechCrunch, the feature would let users opt out of viewing private Stories, Reels, and posts shared with a restricted audience, without notifying the other person. The Meta-owned platform is said to be developing the tool to give users more control over their social boundaries.

Instagram’s privacy feature: Details

Instagram’s Close Friends feature allows people to share Stories and posts with a selected group instead of all their followers. Since its launch, only the creator has been able to manage who is included in a Close Friends list, leaving added users without an option to remove themselves. The new feature could change this by allowing users to decide whether they want to continue seeing someone’s private content.

Meta confirmed to TechCrunch that the feature is still in early development and is not being publicly tested yet. The report noted that an internal prototype was first spotted by a user on X, who also shared screenshots of the feature. One of the screenshots suggested that users will see a warning before leaving a Close Friends list, explaining that they will no longer be able to view that person’s Close Friends content unless they are added again.

TechCrunch said that while some users may find it awkward or even offensive if someone leaves their Close Friends list, the feature could be useful for those who prefer not to be included in certain private sharing groups. It is worth noting that Snapchat already offers a similar option, allowing users to opt out of someone’s private Story and giving them greater control over the content they see.

Meta’s subscription plan

Beyond new privacy features, Meta is also reportedly planning to test new subscription options that would offer users access to exclusive features across Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp.

While Meta has not shared specific details about what these subscriptions will include, TechCrunch reported that a premium subscription on Instagram could allow users to create unlimited audience lists, see which followers do not follow them back, and view Stories without the poster being notified.

As reported, Meta said these upcoming subscriptions are intended to provide users with additional tools and more control over how they share and connect on its platforms, while keeping the core experience free. TechCrunch added that the company is not committed to a single approach and plans to experiment with different subscription features and bundles, with each app offering its own set of exclusive tools.