Admach Systems Reports 29% Revenue Growth and 59% Net Profit Growth in FY26

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 22: Admach Systems Limited, an engineering solutions company specializing in customized automation systems and non-destructive testing solutions for industrial, nuclear, and defence applications, announced its H2 & FY26 financial results.

Management Commentary

Commenting on the result, Mr. Ajay Chamanlal Longani, Managing Director & Chairman, said:

"FY26 has been a landmark year for Admach Systems as we delivered strong operational and financial performance across key business segments. Revenue and EBITDA grew by 29% YoY, while Profit After Tax registered a robust growth of 59% YoY, reflecting the strength of our engineering capabilities, execution excellence, and customer trust.

We also successfully completed our IPO and raised ₹42.60 crore, followed by our listing on December 31, 2025, marking an important milestone in the company's growth journey. With a healthy order book of ~₹ 65 crore and rising opportunities in nuclear, defence, and steel sector import substitution, we remain confident about sustaining long-term profitable growth and creating value for all stakeholders."

About Admach Systems Limited

Incorporated in 2008 Admach Systems Limited is a bespoke, tech-first engineering solutions company specializing in Special Purpose Machinery (SPM) and advanced industrial systems.

The company offers customized solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of various industries Defence, Nuclear & Atomic Energy, Aerospace, Mining, Steel, Automobile, Food Processing, Tooling, and Advanced Engineering

Admach also provides after-sales services, including maintenance, repair and technical support, for machines supplied by the company.

In FY26, the Company reported revenue of ₹ 6,890.99 lakh, EBITDA of ₹ 1,369.35 lakh, and PAT of ₹ 1,001.28 lakh.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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