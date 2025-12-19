Admissions Open at Nitte (Deemed to be University) for 2026-27 via NUCAT 2026

SMPL

Karnataka [India], December 19: Nitte (Deemed to be University) has officially opened admissions for the academic year 2026-27 across its flagship undergraduate and postgraduate programs. For the upcoming cycle, admissions to BTech, BSc Nursing, BSc (Hons) Biomedical Science, MBA and MCA programs will be conducted exclusively through the Nitte University Common Admission Test (NUCAT). The NUCAT 2026 schedule is now live, and candidates can view the full timeline and register accordingly.

Positioned as "One test to be the best", NUCAT serves as a unified, comprehensive entrance examination designed to streamline the admission process for aspiring students across disciplines.

NUCAT 2026: Your Gateway to Academic Excellence

NUCAT is more than just a qualifying exam - it is the gateway to entering one of India's most respected academic institutions. Ranked 80 in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, and accredited with an A+ Grade by NAAC, Nitte University continues to set high standards in higher education. The University has also been placed in the 1201-1500 band of the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026.

NUCAT 2026 will be conducted in both Remotely Proctored Online Mode and Centre-Based Online Mode, as per the schedules specified for each program. This dual-mode approach ensures accessibility, convenience and flexibility for applicants nationwide.

A Multidisciplinary University with a Global Vision

With a legacy of 45+ years, Nitte University has grown into a vibrant, multidisciplinary institution spread across three campuses - Mangaluru, Nitte and Bengaluru. The University offers 160+ programs spanning health sciences, technical sciences, management, architecture, fashion technology, hospitality, media and communication, pilot training, flight dispatcher and more. Supported by 5500+ faculty members and a strong alumni community of over one lakh graduates, Nitte continues to evolve as an academic powerhouse with a focus on excellence, innovation and global readiness.

The University provides widespread access and supports international exposure through collaborations with leading institutions in the UK, USA, Japan, Belgium and the Philippines. A research-driven ecosystem, strong industry-aligned curriculum, active placement cells, advanced sports infrastructure and dedicated mentorship and counselling systems form the core of the Nitte student experience.

Admissions for 2026-27 are now open, and students aspiring for BTech, BSc Nursing, BSc (Hons) Biomedical Science, MBA and MCA can begin their journey via NUCAT 2026.

Students can visit the official NUCAT website to know elaborate details of registration window, eligibility criteria and mock test schedules.

