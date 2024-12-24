Adventures Overland Sets the Bar with an Unparalleled World Trip: Around the World in 80 Days

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], December 24: Adventures Overland, India's most-awarded travel company and pioneer of unique expeditions, proudly announces its latest and grandest offering: Around the World in 80 Days.

This unparalleled journey spans six continents, making it the most expensive and luxurious trip ever organized by an Indian company priced at INR 1.5 Cr per person.

Designed for the true explorer, this extraordinary expedition offers travelers a chance to tick off the globe's most iconic and rare experiences.

Starting in Europe and concluding in Asia, the itinerary consists of an unforgettable 80-day journey across 6 continents--Europe, Africa, South America, North America, Oceania, and Asia, seamlessly combining adventure, culture, and luxury.

The experiences of this incredible world trip include a journey aboard the luxurious Rovos Rail in Africa, trekking with majestic gorillas in Rwanda, driving iconic supercars through Tuscany's stunning countryside, exploring Brazil's Route of Emotions and cruising the Amazon Rainforest in Ecuador.

But that's not all. Travelers will also get to witness the Northern Lights in Greenland, get a chance to see polar bears in Svalbard, soar over Franz Josef Glacier in New Zealand, visit Kiritimati - the remotest island on Earth, and ride the legendary Shinkansen Bullet train in Japan.

The itinerary also features self-drive road trips in New Zealand, Brazil, Italy and Japan where car enthusiasts will also get to drive world-class vehicles like Range Rover, Ferrari, and Land Cruiser.

Every detail has been meticulously planned to ensure an experience that is as exclusive as it is unforgettable. This once-in-a-lifetime journey, reserved for just 12 guests, offers the ultimate adventure where travelers will explore the world in the lap of luxury by air, cruise, car, and train.

"Having traveled to over 100 countries, organized road trips spanning the length and breadth of South America, South Africa along with other continents, and having created the monumental Great Indian World Trip covering 50 countries, we wanted to push the boundaries of what's possible in travel," said Tushar Agarwal, co-founder of Adventures Overland.

"Around the World in 80 Days is the culmination of our understanding and vision--a journey that showcases the world's most extraordinary experiences, all in a single, seamless trip. This meticulously curated expedition took over 12 months of planning because we wanted to ensure optimal weather, exceptional vehicles, and the highest safety standards. We've handpicked experiences that travelers might not be able to access on their own, so that they have something new to look forward to, every day," added Sanjay, co-founder, Adventures Overland.

Both Sanjay Madan and Tushar Agarwal are honorable fellows at the Royal Geographical Society, London, and Guinness World Record holders for their remarkable feats who will be leading this expedition personally.

Travelers will explore the world in style, with business-class flights, luxury accommodations, and personalized services throughout the journey.

With Around the World in 80 Days, Adventures Overland redefines the boundaries of global travel, cementing its position as the only Indian travel company daring to create such a monumental journey.

Adventures Overland has always been about redefining the travel experience. Alongside this world trip, the company has earned acclaim for its bespoke Supercar Drives, where travelers get to drive some of the world's most coveted Supercars through Europe's most stunning landscapes, including the Swiss Alps, South of France, and more.

The iconic Road to London, the world's longest self-drive road trip, which has taken the internet by storm was also introduced by Adventures Overland in 2017 and is all set for its seventh season in 2025.

This epic journey from India to the UK spans 20 countries and has become a global benchmark for ambitious overland travel. The success of Road to London reflects the company's ability to turn bold dreams into reality, inspiring travelers worldwide to embrace the road less taken.

