ADYPU Announces Veteran Educationist Dr Rakesh Jain as the New Vice Chancellor

PRNewswire Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 7: Ajeenkya DY Patil University (ADYPU) today announced veteran educationist Dr Rakesh Jain as the new Vice Chancellor. He has assumed the office from August 2024. Dr Rakesh Jain brings along a rich professional experience in academics and research with over 38 years in higher education and leadership roles. He has also served on various state level development committees. With a PhD in Transportation Engineering, an ME in Town Planning, and a BE in Civil Engineering, Dr Jain is renowned for his expertise in transportation, geotechnical engineering, and town planning. He has authored various books and published over 150 research papers.

Dr Rakesh Jain said, "It is an honour to be a part of Ajeenkya DY Patil University, which truly is making a positive impact on the society through its distinctive education, innovative research, and relentless pursuit of excellence in teaching and learning. My vision would be to lead the transformation of ADYPU into a digitally enabled institution of excellence, innovation and inclusivity. In today's dynamic times, it imperative to empower the learners of tomorrow to thrive in the digital age and contribute to a more equitable and sustainable society."

Welcoming the new Vice Chancellor, Dr Ajeenkya DY Patil, President, Ajeenkya DY Patil University said "Dr Rakesh Jain is assuming office at a critical juncture and at a time when university has undertaken an ambitious infrastructure development plan to create world-class facilities for students and research and prepare global Indian professionals for the world. We are proud to have onboard a veteran educationist and researcher like Dr Jain and I am sure it would indeed give a fillip to our vision and goals."

About Ajeenkya DY Patil University (ADYPU)

Ajeenkya DY Patil University (ADYPU), known for its strong emphasis on innovation, is a renowned hub for young learners with entrepreneurial aspirations. ADYPU provides an ideal environment for young learners and aspiring entrepreneurs to develop skills for the ever-evolving world and nurture the growth of their startup ventures.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2476240/Dr_Ajeenkya_DY_Patil_with_Dr_Rakesh_Jain.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2476241/Dr_Rakesh_Jain.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)