After Losing Two Dogs, This Founder Built an AI for Pets Now Going Viral

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 12: For many pet parents, the most difficult part of a medical emergency is not the diagnosis itself. It is the uncertainty that comes before it. A dog suddenly stops eating. A cat becomes unusually lethargic. A symptom appears that seems minor at first, only to reveal something far more serious days later. In those moments, owners often turn to search engines, online forums, social media groups, and increasingly, artificial intelligence tools in search of answers.

Information is abundant. Clarity is not.

For entrepreneur Amogh Tiwari, the consequences of that uncertainty were deeply personal.

Two years ago, he lost both his dogs to parvovirus within the span of a single week. The experience left him to confront a difficult question: could the outcome have been different if the warning signs had been recognised earlier?

The information existed. The symptoms were visible. Yet there was no system capable of helping him distinguish between a routine concern and a life-threatening emergency.

That experience became the foundation for Omelo, a precision pet healthcare and parenting platform designed to help pet owners identify potential health risks earlier, make more informed decisions, and access veterinary support when it matters the most.

The company's emergence comes at a time when the pet care industry is undergoing rapid transformation.

India's pet care market is one of the fastest-growing consumer segments, with rising pet ownership, increasing healthcare spending and a growing tendency to treat pets as family members. Industry estimates suggest the market is growing at 15 to 20 percent annually and could exceed ₹20,000 crore in the coming years. Globally, there is a similar momentum in companion animal healthcare with the continued growth in demand for preventive, personalised and technology-enabled care.

However, this growth has not been translated into integrated access to timely and personalised pet healthcare guidance.

Veterinarians typically encounter pets during scheduled appointments or emergencies. The vast majority of an animal's life unfolds outside the clinic, where subtle behavioural changes, emerging symptoms, and early warning signs are first observed by owners. Determining which of those signals require immediate attention poses one of the biggest challenges in companion animal healthcare.

The rapid adoption of artificial intelligence has added a new dimension to this challenge. Millions of consumers now use general-purpose AI assistants for health-related questions. While these systems can provide information, they are not designed as dedicated clinical platforms. They lack access to a pet's longitudinal health history, cannot establish personalised baselines, and are not built around structured veterinary decision frameworks.

Omelo's approach differs fundamentally.

Rather than responding only to a question, the platform evaluates the pet behind it. Age, breed, medical history, vaccination records, behavioural patterns, previous symptoms, and historical interactions are incorporated into the assessment process. Cases are then evaluated through veterinary-reviewed clinical pathways and subjected to hard-coded safety protocols that automatically escalate potential emergencies when necessary.

The platform delivers a unified ecosystem that combines personalised health baselines, clinical triage, veterinary consultations, longitudinal health records and daily care management. It learns what is normal for each individual pet over time and can assess symptoms and behaviour changes in the context of that animal's unique history, rather than against generic population averages.

Since its inception, Omelo has enabled more than 150,000 health-related conversations in 15 countries and flagged over 12,000 situations requiring referral to urgent care. More than a third of all interactions occur between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m., when veterinary access is often limited and anxiety among pet owners is at its highest. The platform's clinical reasoning systems are reviewed and refined by a panel of veterinarians and built on more than 100,000 annotated clinical examples across hundreds of veterinary decision pathways.

As pet healthcare evolves towards more preventive, personalised, and data-driven models of care, platforms that bridge the gap between daily observation and professional intervention are expected to play an increasingly important role. The convergence of pet care, digital health and artificial intelligence is also starting to attract investor attention given the strong market growth and the large underserved opportunity.

Within this context, Omelo is focused on scaling its clinical capabilities, reinforcing veterinary partnerships, and speeding up adoption across India and international markets.

For founder Amogh Tiwari, however, the mission remains deeply personal. The aim is not only to give pet owners more information but also to help them spot health issues earlier, make better choices and seek professional help before a condition becomes critical.

Omelo is currently available on both iOS and Android, giving pet parents access to personalised health guidance, clinical triage, health records, and veterinary support through a single platform.

In an increasingly digital health care environment, Omelo's mission is straightforward: to make sure no pet parent is left to navigate a health emergency alone.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)