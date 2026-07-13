AI memory explained: How smarter digital assistants reshape privacy debate

Digital assistants powered by artificial intelligence (AI) are entering a new phase. Instead of simply answering questions or generating text, they are beginning to remember users' conversations, preferences and personal context across apps and devices. Companies including Apple , Google, OpenAI and Meta are introducing features that draw on emails, messages, photos and calendars to deliver more personalised assistance.

The shift promises greater convenience, from drafting emails in a familiar writing style to surfacing relevant information without repeated prompts. It also raises questions about how much personal information AI should remember, where that data is processed and how much control users have over it. The evolution of AI memory is not only raising privacy concerns but also creating new cybersecurity challenges.

Anirban Mukherji, founder and chief executive officer of miniOrange, said: "Once an AI assistant has standing access to this kind of personal data, the risk shifts from 'can someone break into one account' to 'can someone manipulate the AI into acting across everything it's connected to'. There are a few specific concerns, including prompt injection, aggregation risk, training data uncertainty, leakage risk and more."

AI memory goes beyond search history

Traditional digital assistants largely work on demand. A user asks a question, the assistant retrieves information from the web or an app, and the interaction ends.

AI memory changes that model.

Instead of treating every conversation as a new request, AI memory enables an assistant to retain information across interactions. This can include a user's preferred writing style, frequently visited places, recurring tasks, favourite restaurants or details shared during earlier conversations.

Unlike cloud backups, which simply store files such as photos, emails or documents, AI memory actively interprets that information to understand relationships and context. It is designed to connect information across apps and services so that future responses become more relevant.

This reflects a broader trend in generative AI. According to the Stanford AI Index Report 2026, AI systems are rapidly evolving from single-purpose tools into more capable agents that can perform complex, multi-step tasks by understanding user intent and context over time. The report also notes that governance and data management frameworks are struggling to keep pace with these advances.

Why Apple, Google and OpenAI are investing in AI memory

For technology companies, AI memory is becoming a competitive differentiator.

The first generation of AI assistants largely competed on reasoning ability and access to information. The next phase is about understanding users better than rival platforms.

At Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026, the company introduced the next generation of Apple Intelligence, describing it as an AI system grounded in "personal context". Rather than responding only to prompts, Apple's assistant can search across messages, emails, photos and other content to help users find information or complete tasks. It can also surface contextual suggestions inside apps such as Messages and Mail based on ongoing conversations.

Google is taking a similar approach with Gemini. Its recently announced Personal Intelligence feature allows Gemini, with user permission, to use information from Gmail, Google Photos, Search history and YouTube to generate personalised responses. Google says users decide which services are connected to the assistant.

OpenAI has also expanded ChatGPT Memory. Instead of remembering only explicitly saved preferences, ChatGPT can retain useful information from conversations, including writing preferences and ongoing projects, to provide more relevant responses in future chats. According to OpenAI, users can review, delete or disable memory through the settings menu.

Although implementation varies across companies, the broader strategy is similar: AI assistants are evolving from one-time chatbots into persistent digital companions.

What stays on your device and what goes to the cloud

Technology companies are increasingly adopting hybrid AI architectures that combine on-device processing with cloud computing to balance performance and privacy.

Apple says Apple Intelligence processes requests on-device whenever possible, using Private Cloud Compute (PCC) only for tasks requiring larger AI models. According to the company, data sent to PCC is processed only to fulfil the request and is not stored afterwards.

Google has similarly expanded Gemini Nano for on-device AI while allowing Gemini to access Gmail, Calendar and Photos only with user permission.

Meta and OpenAI also provide controls that allow users to manage what their AI assistants can access or remember.

Meanwhile, companies including Samsung, Qualcomm, Microsoft, Intel and AMD are integrating on-device AI capabilities into smartphones and personal computers, reflecting a broader industry move towards privacy-focused AI experiences.

Experts, however, argue that transparency remains just as important as technical safeguards. Users are not always aware of what information they have allowed AI assistants to access or how that data is used over time.

"Most consumer AI systems today do not make this easy. Some products offer a memory setting where you can see a list of what the system has stored about you, but the deeper layers like the embeddings used to personalise responses, the training signals passed back to the model or the metadata retained in logs are often not visible to the user at all. Even where a delete button exists, whether that deletion propagates fully across every layer of the system is rarely something a user can verify," said Sriram Subramanya, founder, managing director and chief executive officer of Integra Software Services.

Why AI memory is becoming a privacy debate

The move towards AI memory has intensified concerns among privacy researchers.

Unlike search engines, AI assistants can retain information over time, potentially exposing sensitive personal details if that information is accessed or misused.

The Cisco 2026 Data Privacy Benchmark Study found that consumers remain concerned about how organisations collect and use personal information in AI systems. While trust in AI is increasing, users continue to expect greater transparency, stronger security measures and meaningful control over their data.

Mukherji believes users should be moderately concerned because AI memory remains an evolving technology and current tools provide limited visibility into what AI systems remember and why.

He recommends choosing AI assistants that allow users to view, edit and delete individual memories instead of requiring them to erase all stored information.

He also advises checking whether AI memory is shared across connected services or kept separate, choosing platforms with clear data retention policies instead of indefinite storage, and carefully deciding which applications — such as email, calendars and photos — should have continuous AI access.

According to Mukherji, the same principles that underpin enterprise identity security, including least-privilege access, visibility into stored information and the ability to revoke access quickly, should also apply to consumer AI assistants.

Researchers have reached similar conclusions. The Stanford AI Index Report 2026 argues that as AI systems become more capable and autonomous, accountability, privacy and responsible data management are becoming central AI governance issues rather than secondary concerns.