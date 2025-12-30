AIBI Unveils the theme for its 14th Annual Convention, focusses on 'IPOs India - Gateway to Global Capital, Sustainable Growth, Viksit Bharat'

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30: The Association of Investment Bankers of India (AIBI), the sole representative body of investment bankers, today, unveiled the theme for its 14th Annual Convention. The theme for 2026 is 'IPOs India - Gateway to Global Capital, Sustainable Growth, Viksit Bharat'. Following the resounding success of its past editions that have grown into becoming one of India's most influential capital-market forums, AIBI's 14th Annual Convention is set to happen on 15th January 2026 at Jio Convention Centre BKC, Mumbai. Over the years, AIBI's Annual Convention has consistently convened top policymakers, market leaders, entrepreneurs and global investors to shape the future of India's primary markets, and this year promises to be its most impactful edition yet.

The 2026 Convention will host an exceptional lineup of dignitaries and thought leaders, including SEBI Chairman Shri Tuhin Kanta Pandey; Shri Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, NSE; Shri Sundararaman Ramamurthy, MD & CEO, BSE along with senior SEBI officials, several marquee founders and industry stalwarts from India's most successful startup stories.

The convention's theme, "IPOs India: Gateway to Global Capital, Sustainable Growth, Viksit Bharat," will be explored across multiple power-packed sessions--from pre-IPO capital raising strategies, governance and transparency frameworks, and regulatory perspectives to SME IPO growth, ethics in IPO advertising, mutual fund participation, and transformative IPO reforms for Viksit Bharat. These sessions aim to jointly reflect India's maturing capital markets, the growing sophistication of investors, and the increasing global competitiveness of Indian enterprises seeking to tap public markets.

Elaborating on the themes, Mr. Mahavir Lunawat, Chairman, AIBI and Founder and Chairman Pantomath Group said, "This year's theme reflects India's structural ascent as one of the world's most dynamic primary markets. With experts from regulators, institutional fund houses, and industries sharing a common platform, the Convention becomes a powerful engine for actionable ideas and forward-looking reforms. We are committed to fostering transparency, investor confidence and growth-oriented policy frameworks that enable companies to create long-term value while broadening participation in India's public markets."

The 14th AIBI Annual Convention is expected to welcome over 1,000 attendees and delegates, including leading private equity and venture capital investors, entrepreneurs, investment bankers, regulators, fund managers and market professionals, making it one of the largest and most influential gatherings for India's capital-market ecosystem.

About AIBI: The Association of Investment Bankers of India (AIBI) is the apex body of investment bankers in India, committed to creating a robust investment culture. AIBI plays a pivotal role in shaping India's financial ecosystem. The Chairperson of AIBI represents the association in the Primary Market Advisory Committee (PMAC) of SEBI, International Financial Services Centers Authority (IFSCA), Alternative Investment Policy and Advisory Committee (AIPAC) of SEBI and has been active in representing the members' views, comments, and suggestions on various regulatory reforms pertaining to the capital markets. AIBI is recognized by SEBI as a key industry body, entrusted with several statutory functions and roles.

For more information visit: http://www.aibi.org.in/

Media Contact:

AIBI

Ashish Dwivedi

info@aibi.org.in

+91 8830382648

Adfactors PR

Priyanka Kanawat

priyanka.kanawat@adfactorspr.com

+91 8003814111

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)