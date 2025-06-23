Alde Medi Hosts Groundbreaking 2025 Annual Meeting, Reinforces Commitment to Global Healthcare Innovation

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], June 23: In a bold step towards redefining the future of healthcare marketing & manufacturing, Alde Medi Impex, a trusted name in the pharmaceutical world, hosted its 25th annual Business Conference 2025. The event brought together healthcare professionals, pharma leaders, and strategic partners under one roof to share insights, foster collaboration, and unveil what the future holds for Alde Medi and the broader healthcare landscape.

Far beyond just a milestone, the conference reflected Alde Medi's growing role--not only as a manufacturer but as a driver of innovation, meaningful partnerships, and global trust in healthcare solutions.

A Glimpse into the Future: Key Announcements at the Business Conference

The energy at the conference was electric, and the announcements made reflected Alde Medi's forward-thinking approach to growth, quality, and innovation. Some of the standout moments included:

* A 35% Surge in Domestic Growth

Alde Medi recorded a strong 35% growth in India's domestic market driven by focused strategies, deep market understanding, and growing trust among hospitals, institutions, and healthcare providers.

* Launching a New-Gen Sterile Injectables Facility

Plans for a state-of-the-art sterile injectables facility were unveiled, scheduled for completion by December 2025. Designed to meet the most stringent global standards - EUROPE, SAUDI FDA, and ANVISA, this facility will raise the bar for quality, precision, and compliance in Indian pharma manufacturing.

* ALDEVIT Gold Climbs to the Top

ALDEVIT Gold, the company's flagship multivitamin, was recognised as India's 47th top brand among over 1,600 multivitamin products (as per IMS Health data). A proud achievement that reflects growing demand and credibility in the wellness segment.

* Exports Skyrocket by 80%

Alde's exports soared by 80% in 2024, marking a major leap in its global footprint. Now officially a Government Recognized Export House, Alde Medi has over 100 product registrations across 20+ countries and active exports in 35+ global markets with team size of more than 100 professionals contributing at different part of the world . The next big leap: entering Brazil and Mexico with plans to file 200+ new dossiers in 2025 in various countries.

* Somediza Lifesciences: Generic Division Launched

With the launch of Somediza Lifesciences, Alde enters the generic space backed by a clear goal to become one of India's most quality-focused generic pharma companies. The division aims to make trusted, affordable medicines accessible to all.

* Critical Care Division Doubles Its Impact

2024 saw 100%+ growth in Alde's Critical Care Division, which now supplies to top hospitals like Metro Group and Venkateshwara Hospital in Delhi. The next phase of growth will focus on expanding into MAX Healthcare, Yashoda, and Kailash Hospitals, ensuring critical treatments are within reach when they're needed the most.

Alde Medi: More Than a Manufacturer--A Platform for Ideas, Impact, and Innovation

The conference wasn't just about business, it was a space for meaningful conversations and forward-looking ideas. Topics explored included:

* The evolving regulatory landscape across countries

* How AI and automation are reshaping pharmaceutical production

* Best practices in clean, sustainable manufacturing

* Opportunities for strategic partnerships across borders

* Innovative product portfolio for next 2 years defined

* Market penetration strategies were discussed

It was a powerful reminder that healthcare is no longer local, it's global. And Alde Medi is ready to lead from the front.

About Alde Medi Impex: A Legacy of Innovation and Trust

Founded in 1997 , Alde Medi Impex has grown from a humble beginning into a globally respected name in pharmaceutical manufacturing. Backed by WHO, GLP, and ISO certifications, the company specialises in injectable dosage forms including Liquid Injections, Dry Powder Injections, and Lyophilized Injections delivering life-saving sterile solutions to both Indian and global markets.

But Alde Medi is more than just a manufacturing powerhouse. It has earned its reputation as a reliable healthcare partner, with a focus on quality, compliance, and scalable operations. In addition to pharmaceuticals, the group is also building diversified platforms that cater to modern needs, across travel, shopping, and everyday conveniences.

Our Ventures:

* Alde Expression - A PIC/s & EU-GMP certified manufacturing facility

* Alde Bazaar - A comprehensive e-commerce platform

* Truvel - A smart travel booking platform

Leadership Speaks: Building a Future That Cares

"With each vial, every solution we make carries a promise--our promise to protect lives."

-- Chairman, Alde Group

The leadership at Alde Medi made it clear: while the company is scaling rapidly, it remains deeply rooted in its values, compassion, quality, and purpose. A people-first culture, where learning, innovation, and accountability go hand-in-hand, continues to drive the company's momentum forward.

From One Room to the World: A Timeline of Growth

* 1997- : Alde Medi was born with a five-member team and a big dream

* 1997-2012: Expanded steadily across Uttar Pradesh and North India

* 2012- 2018: Manas Rastogi ( B.Tech in Biotechnology , MBA in Marketing from UK ) joined as marketing director . Exponential growth in domestic market - team size , new product launches , diversification to cardiology / neurology / metabolic products . These 6 years made alde medi one of the renowned name in north indian pharmaceutical industry.

* 2019-2020: Manas promoted as CEO, Array of expansion and diversification began, transformation of alde medi impex limited to Alde group.

Group companies : Globezza biotech ( nutraceutical division ) , somediza lifesciences ( generic division ) , Alde export ( international division ) , Alde medi ( marketing division ) , Alde real estate , Truvel services ( travel arm ) , Alde Bazaar ( E commerce )

* 2020-2025: Ambitious roadmap targeting 300% growth, global market expansion, and breakthrough innovations

Looking Ahead

The Business Conference 2025 was more than a corporate event, it was a celebration of shared purpose, progress, and possibility. With a clear focus on healthcare accessibility, sustainable innovation, and global partnerships, Alde Medi is building something bigger than just a business.

It's building a future where quality healthcare is not a privilege, but a promise.

