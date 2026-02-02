Monday, February 02, 2026 | 11:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Education / News / Class 11 JKBOSE Result 2026 out today, check jkbose.jk.gov.in for details

The Jammu and Kashmir Board is set to declare Class 11 exam results today anytime after 11:30 am, on the official website. The exams were held between November 19 and December 13, 2025

JKBOSE Class 11 results 2026

JKBOSE Class 11 results 2026. Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 11:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is set to declare the Class 11 examination results today, Monday, after 11:30 am. The results are likely to be posted on the official JKBOSE website once announced.
 
The Jammu and Kashmir board held the Class 11 winter session examinations between November 19 and December 13, 2025.
 
“The results are complete, and we are hopeful to officially declare it tomorrow. We have decided to announce it after 11:30 am,” Chairman JK Board of School Education (JKBOSE) Ghulam Hassan Sheikh told the media yesterday.

When and where to check the JKBOSE Class 11 results?

The JKBOSE chairman stated that since the board relies on the National Informatics Centre (NIC) for technical assistance, the precise time of the results announcement may vary. On Monday, around 11:30 am, the board intends to post the Class 11 results on the official website at jkbose.nic.in.
 

More about the JKBOSE Class 11 results

For Class 11 exams, about 81,469 students had registered. This comprised 64,007 students from Kashmir and 17,462 kids from the winter zone areas of Jammu. The results will cover students who appeared in the winter session examinations.  JKBOSE has made modifications to its evaluation system in the last year to guarantee that results are announced within a fixed time range, cutting down on long wait times for students.
 

Topics : board examinations board exams Jammu and Kashmir exam results

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 11:48 AM IST

