Alike.io Announces Black Friday Campaign; Offers Free Holiday Stay in Dubai

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 21: Alike.io, the social travel marketplace has announced a spectacular Black Friday campaign. The users can enjoy a free hotel stay in the stunning city of Dubai with the booking of an attraction and experience package. This amazing deal comes loaded with groundbreaking additional benefits, generating huge amounts of intrigue and interest on social media.

Dubai, a city known for its luxury and opulence, invites Indian travellers to indulge in an immersive experience by booking their preferred Dubai attractions and experiences package on Alike's platform during the Black Friday campaign and receive a free hotel stay in Dubai. With this deal, the social travel platform allows its users to experience the pinnacle of luxury in some of Dubai's best 4 and 5-star hotels.

Alike is revolutionising travel experience by offering Dubai holiday packages starting from as low as Rs. 29,999 per person, that include the best attraction and experience tickets of Dubai, free hotel stay, Dubai Visa, and other travel services. To save users the hassle of finding the best Dubai deal, Alike is presenting a price match guarantee and is going even one step further by offering an additional Rs. 2,000 for the booking to spend on the holidays, if a user ends up finding the same deal at a cheaper price. Customers can reserve their deal by paying a small fee of Rs. 99 and can confirm their booking at a later date by paying the remaining amount of the package cost.

Elaborating on this unprecedented Black Friday deal, Ashish Sidhra, Co-founder of Alike said, "Our Black Friday deal is not just about giving a free stay; it's about ensuring our customers get thebest value for their complete luxury holiday in Dubai. With our price match guarantee and the inclusion of some of Dubai's finest 4-star and 5-star hotels, top activities and experiences, as well as the Dubai Visa, we are setting a new benchmark in luxury travel deals."

Available on a first-come, first-served basis, the offer can only be booked from 24th November 2023 to 27th November 2023 and allows the customer to enjoy Dubai between January and March 2024. These months are the perfect time to enjoy Dubai, with fewer crowds and a more relaxed atmosphere. Tourists can fully immerse themselves in the city's culture and attractions, with crystal clear sunny skies and comfortable temperatures, ideal for exploring Dubai's scenic landscapes and beautiful beaches. Furthermore, during these months Dubai hosts the most exciting events, including the Dubai Shopping Festival, where visitors can indulge in world-class shopping, entertainment, and culinary delights.

Launched in collaboration with Dubai Tourism, Alike is establishing a dynamic way of sharing, discovering, planning, and booking travel experiences. Curating unique travel experiences, Alike has generated a wave of travel fervour, bringing forth the hidden explorer in each and every one of us and is poised to disrupt the travel industry status quo.

