All Roads in Performance Marketing Ecosystem to Converge at CLICK 2025

New Delhi [India], August 13: The 11th edition of India's foremost annual affiliate marketing conference -- the India Affiliate Summit -- is all set to return in a significantly larger avatar as CLICK 2025, covering all the sub-sectors under the broad umbrella of performance marketing. Organised by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), CLICK 2025 will be held on August 20-21 at Andaz, New Delhi. The conference will bring together the movers and shakers of India's performance and growth marketing landscape, showcasing the industry's transition from traditional affiliate models to an integrated, ROI-driven ecosystem.

This year's summit will feature keynotes, masterclasses, panel discussions, and networking sessions, focusing on developments across affiliate marketing, e-commerce, D2C, programmatic advertising, influencer and creator-led commerce, AI-driven personalisation, retail media, and cross-border engagements. Industry experts will share insights into how marketers are adopting new technologies, forming strategic partnerships, and building data-led funnels to improve business outcomes.

Among the major speakers at CLICK 2025 are Lee-Ann Johnstone - Founder, Affiverse; Urmesh Chandra - Digital Marketing Head, PolicyBazaar; Rajiv Dubey - Vice President - Marketing, Dabur India; Sidharth Shakdher - CMO & Business Head, Paytm; Vikram Singh - Digital Marketing Head, ITC Hotels; Anchit Chandra - Digital Marketing Head & CRM, Muthoot Fincorp ONE; Dennis Yu - CEO, Blitz Metrics; Parul Bhargava - CEO, vCommission; Srikanth Bureddy - Co-founder, Valueleaf; Sanjay Sindhwani - CEO, Indian Express Digital.

For brands and advertisers, CLICK 2025 will offer a strategic platform to discover new-age acquisition models, improve ROAS, and identify the right technology and agency partners. For publishers, creators, tech platforms and affiliate networks, the summit will provide opportunities to showcase innovations, engage in high-value conversations, and build collaborative ventures. A knowledge book titled, Scaling D2C Success with Affiliate Marketing, will be launched at the summit.

The partners and exhibitors for CLICK 2025 are vCommission, Valueleaf, Singhtek, Apptrove by Trackier, Confluencr, MGID, Affise, GrabOn and Offer18. The conference is also supported by ONDC.

To register for CLICK 2025, or for more information, please visit clicksummit.in.

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) is a not-for-profit industry body with more than 600 members, including Indian and multinational corporations, as well as start-ups. IAMAI has been instrumental in shaping India's digital economy. IAMAI advocates free and fair competition, and progressive and enabling laws for businesses as well as for consumers. The overarching objective of IAMAI is to ensure the progress of the internet and the digital economy. Its major areas of activities are public policy and advocacy, business to business conferences, research, promotion of start-ups and promotion of consumer trust and safety.

