Altera FPGAs Pushing the Boundaries of Innovation at the Intelligent Edge

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India]/ Nuremberg [Germany], March 11: Today at Embedded World, Altera Corporation, a leader in FPGA innovations, unveiled its latest programmable solutions tailored for embedded developers who are pushing the boundaries of innovation at the intelligent edge. Altera's latest Agilex™ FPGAs, Quartus® Prime Pro software, and FPGA AI Suite enable the rapid development of highly customized embedded systems deployed across a broad range of edge applications, including robotics, factory automation systems, and medical equipment.

Altera's programmable solutions meet the stringent power, performance and size requirements of embedded and intelligent edge applications. These hardware solutions, along with Altera's FPGA AI Suite, enable machine learning engineers, software developers, and FPGA designers to create custom FPGA AI platforms using industry-standard frameworks such as TensorFlow and PyTorch, and development tools such as OpenVINO and Quartus Prime software.

Today's announcements include:

Altera's low-power, cost-optimized Agilex 3 FPGAs are available for ordering: Agilex 3 FPGAs bring high-performance capabilities to low-power, cost-optimized applications, delivering up to 1.9x higher fabric performance1 compared to the previous generation at up to 38% lower power1. The FPGA's high-performance programmable architecture, along with built-in AI Tensor blocks and embedded processors, enables businesses to rapidly modernize their edge and embedded infrastructure by deploying customized AI solutions that deliver the low latency, energy efficiency and agility needed for system longevity.

In robot control systems, Agilex 3 FPGAs bring real-time control to multi-axis robot arms by fusing machine learning capabilities into multi-sensor pipelines. And in smart factory cameras, Agilex 3 FPGAs improve defect detection by using fine-grained parallel processing and CNNs trained for object recognition to analyze vast amounts of data.

Customers can place orders now for production-quality Agilex 3 devices, development kits, selected partner boards and system-on-modules.

Altera shipping Agilex™ 5 E-Series FPGAs in production: The first wave of Agilex 5 FPGAs E-Series devices are now fully qualified and released for high-volume production. Compared to the Agilex 5 D-Series FPGAs, the Agilex 5 E-Series FPGAs are optimized for more power-sensitive applications that require high-performance with smaller form factors and logic densities. Agilex 5 E-Series FPGAs, with AI-infused fabric, bring high levels of integration and improved computing capabilities for intelligent edge applications, including video, industrial, robotics, and medical systems.

Altera expanding MAX® 10 FPGA with high I/O density packages: In a continued effort to enhance its cost-optimized product portfolio, Altera is expanding the MAX 10 FPGA family with new package options. The MAX 10 10M40 and 10M50 product lines are now offered in VPBGA-610 packages. This new package option significantly increases the value of these highly integrated devices by reducing form factor while maintaining a high IO count, resulting in a lower total cost of ownership for users. Customers can place orders now for engineering samples of MAX 10 FPGAs in the VPBGA-610 package, with production silicon available in Q3 2025.

Software and Ecosystem Support

Support for Agilex 3, Agilex 5 E-Series, and MAX 10 FPGAs is available through a no-cost Quartus software license. For AI developers, Altera's FPGA AI Suite release 25.1 supports Agilex 3 and Agilex 5 FPGA development for AI inference using familiar industry-standard frameworks (TensorFlow and PyTorch).

Altera provides users the resources needed for seamless FPGA development from its extensive network of partners. Through the Altera Solution Acceleration Partner (ASAP) Program, Altera helps users accelerate their FPGA AI development process and get to market faster.

"With today's announcements, we continue to expand our leadership programmable portfolio by offering an even broader range of end-to-end solutions built on decades of expertise and a strong ecosystem of partners," said Sandra Rivera, Altera CEO. "With our latest FPGA products and development tools, we provide embedded developers a seamless approach to deliver high-performing and high-quality intelligent edge solutions for the era of AI."

Altera at Embedded World 2025

Altera is showcasing its latest FPGA innovations and development tools at Embedded World 2025. These programmable solutions are designed to deliver real-time compute, AI acceleration, and low-latency performance in applications like industrial IoT and smart manufacturing. Some of Altera's technologies on display include:

- High-performance 8K video & vision processing powered by Agilex™ 7 FPGAs

- Real-time robot control with ROS 2 using Agilex™ 5 SoC FPGAs

- Low-latency, low-power defect detection and object recognition powered by MAX® 10 FPGAs and Altera partner solutions.

Altera's booth is located in Hall 5, Booth 343, in the NCC Ost Convention Centre.

About Altera

Altera is a leading supplier of programmable hardware, software, and development tools that empower designers of electronic systems to innovate, differentiate, and succeed in their markets. With a broad portfolio of industry-leading FPGAs, SoCs, and design solutions, Altera enables customers to achieve faster time-to-market and unmatched performance in applications spanning data centers, communications, industrial, automotive, and more. For more information, visit www.altera.com.

1Performance varies by use, configuration and other factors. Learn more at www.intel.com/PerformanceIndex . Performance results are based on testing as of dates shown in configurations and may not reflect all publicly available updates.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2638827/Altera_Agilex_FPG.jpg

