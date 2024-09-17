Aludecor unveils 'The Rugged Metal' Series at Pragati '24

SMPL Sri Vijaya Puram (Andaman and Nicobar Islands) [India], September 17: Aludecor, a pioneer in Metal Composite Panels (MCP), is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation--Rugged Metal, unveiled at the Pragati event in Sri Vijaya Puram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands. In a one-of-its-kind unveil, the rugged beauty series was launched by all the exclusive Platinum, Gold and Silver partners of Aludecor emphasizing how valuable each stakeholder is for the company. This breakthrough product sets a new benchmark in durability, aesthetics, and versatility for architectural solutions in Aluminium Composite Panel series. The Rugged Metal series redefines performance by combining the raw strength of metal with the adaptability and style that modern architecture demands. Built to be durable, strong and light weight at the same time, Rugged Metal is designed to meet the most aesthetically demanding commercial and residential construction needs.

This series is inspired by the ancient metalsmiths' craftmanship where the work highlights both the evolution of materials and artistry as well as the timeless principles of durability and aesthetics in metal work. Featuring a stunning range of shades and finishes, the ACP sheet offers a textured, artisanal look that brings out the natural beauty of metal. The Hammered finishes--available in, Galvalume, Bronze, Brass, and Copper--capture the tactile essence of handcrafted metalwork. Desert Bronze reflects the warmth of time-worn metals, while Oceanic Copper is inspired by the serene, enduring nature of the sea.

Key features:

* Innovative Shades: Features a rugged, textured finish that enhances aesthetic appeal while providing increased resistance to physical damage.

* Sustainable Technology: Manufactured using eco-friendly processes and materials, aligning with Aludecor's commitment to environmental responsibility.

* Versatility: Suitable for facades, cladding, and other exterior applications, offering flexibility in design and installation.

* Research, Development & Feedback: Conceptualized post extensive research and development and feedback from prominent architects in sync with the latest technological advancement

Speaking at the launch, Ashok Kumar Bhaiya, CMD of Aludecor, expressed his excitement:

"We are thrilled to introduce Rugged Metal to our ACP portfolio. This new series represents another leap forward in our pursuit of delivering innovative, durable, and aesthetically superior building materials. We are confident Rugged Metal will set a new standard for performance and design in the industry."

Rugged Metal was launched at Pragati' 2024 that was hosted for the exclusive Platinum, Gold and Silver Club of Aludecor. The series utilizes advanced manufacturing techniques including high-tech coating processes and precision engineering. The result is a sleek, uniform finish with modern aesthetic appeal and functional resilience. This features a rugged, textured appearance that mimics the look of natural metal while providing a modern, industrial aesthetic, ideal for contemporary architecture and design.

The Rugged Metal series is specifically designed with emphasis in functional and decorative elements, with intricate patterns and symbolic motifs. Designs were influenced by cultural, and utilitarian needs. Its high on performance that provides structural strength and aesthetic appeal while being lightweight and easy to install. It benefits from advancements in material science and engineering, resulting in a product that combines aesthetics with high performance.

This series represents a fusion of modern technology and design, offering advanced durability, aesthetic flexibility, and environmental consciousness. In contrast, ancient metalsmiths were masters of their craft, creating functional and decorative items using traditional techniques and materials. While the methods and materials have evolved, the underlying principles of durability, functionality, and beauty remain a common thread connecting both eras of metalwork.

Aludecor is a leading manufacturer of Metal Composite Panels, dedicated to quality, innovation, and sustainability. With an extensive range of products designed to meet the highest standards in both performance and aesthetics, Aludecor continues to shape the future of architectural design and building materials.

