CJP protest: Delhi Metro closes 16 stations over security concerns
Entry and exit remain suspended at 16 stations from 7:30 am due to security concerns as the CJP's agitation over alleged Neet irregularities continues in central Delh
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
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The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday announced the closure of 16 metro stations from 7:30 am until further notice, citing security concerns amid the ongoing student-led protests at Jantar Mantar.
In a post on X, the DMRC said while passengers cannot enter or exit at these stations, interchange facilities will continue to remain operational at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat.
The stations closed for entry and exit are:
Lok Kalyan Marg
Rajiv Chowk
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Patel Chowk
Ramakrishna Ashram Marg
Barakhambha Road
Supreme Court
Seva Teerth
Janpath
Mandi House
Central Secretariat
ITO
Delhi Gate
Indraprastha
Khan Market
Jor Bagh
Shivaji Stadium
This is the second consecutive day that entry and exit have been suspended at these 16 stations. The stations were also closed on Wednesday before services were restored later in the evening.
Security tightened amid CJP protest
The closures come amid heightened security across central Delhi as the agitation led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) continues over alleged irregularities in the Neet examination and its demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Large numbers of Delhi Police personnel and paramilitary forces have been deployed around Parliament, Jantar Mantar and other sensitive locations to maintain law and order.
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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 8:34 AM IST