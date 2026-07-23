CJP protest: Delhi Metro closes 16 stations over security concerns

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday announced the closure of 16 metro stations from 7:30 am until further notice, citing security concerns amid the ongoing student-led protests at Jantar Mantar.

In a post on X, the DMRC said while passengers cannot enter or exit at these stations, interchange facilities will continue to remain operational at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat.

The stations closed for entry and exit are:

Lok Kalyan Marg

Rajiv Chowk

Patel Chowk

Ramakrishna Ashram Marg

Barakhambha Road

Supreme Court

Seva Teerth

Janpath

Mandi House

Central Secretariat

ITO

Delhi Gate

Indraprastha

Khan Market

Jor Bagh

Shivaji Stadium

This is the second consecutive day that entry and exit have been suspended at these 16 stations. The stations were also closed on Wednesday before services were restored later in the evening.

Security tightened amid CJP protest

The closures come amid heightened security across central Delhi as the agitation led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) continues over alleged irregularities in the Neet examination and its demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Large numbers of Delhi Police personnel and paramilitary forces have been deployed around Parliament, Jantar Mantar and other sensitive locations to maintain law and order.