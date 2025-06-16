amber Launches First-Ever Global Student Housing Fest - Now Live

PRNewswire

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 16: amber, a global student housing solutions provider, haslaunchedthe industry's first-ever global 'amber Student Housing Fest', live from June 15 to June 30, 2025. The fest aims to help students book their accommodation early while securing massive savings with limited-time offers, exclusively available on amber's platform during the fest.

This first-of-its-kind fest is designed to offer maximum benefits for students moving to the UK/Ireland, Australia, US, Canada, New Zealand, Germany, France and Spain. Students can book their accommodation through amber's platform during the fest with access to limited-time, amber-exclusive offers including a cashback of over £300 and deals worth up to £1000 in combined value.

The fest is focused on helping international students secure quality housing early and beat price surges driven by the crunch of student housing amidst demand peaks later in the season.

Founded in 2017 by Saurabh Goel and Madhur Gujar, amber is a leading global student accommodation platform headquartered in Pune, India. The platform attracts over a million monthly users across its website and mobile app. With 1M+ beds listed and a presence across 7 countries, amber helps students from 150+ nationalities book long-term housing securely in top study destinations.

Various top operators have signed up for the upcoming amber Student Housing Fest, where students can pick their best-suited home from a variety of verified student housing properties and grab unbeatable savings with limited-time deals. The wide range of amber-exclusive, early-booking offers available on these properties will include a cashback of over £300 on amber's select properties, laundry vouchers, free transport card, free airport pickup, and other lifestyle offers.

From the fest, amber's student housing partners can expect to stay ahead in a competitive market, boost brand visibility and drive early bookings by leveraging amber's vast global network, both online and offline.

"We're launching the industry's first-ever student housing fest. The idea came from wanting to help students get maximum savings and avoid price hikes near move-in months like August & September, especially in the UK region. Our focus during the fest is to provide students access to exclusive, limited-time deals that offer maximum value when they book a home from a variety of verified student housing listings on amber, spread across world's top study destinations," says Madhur Gujar, CBO & Co-Founder, amber.

During the fest, amber's extensive network of over 1,000 strategic global education consultation firms will actively engage with more than 200,000 international students, highlighting the benefits of early bookings to ascertain maximum value for both students and property operators.

About amber:

Founded in 2017 by IIT Kharagpur graduates Saurabh Goel and Madhur Gujar, amber was born out of the necessity to streamline the intricate process of locating student accommodations abroad.

Since its inception, amber has experienced remarkable growth and evolution. With a $21 million funding boost, amber expanded into multiple new markets while doubling down on product innovation and growth optimisation. Today, amber stands as a leading global student housing platform--partnering with PBSAs, universities, and education consultancies worldwide. The platform hosts over 2 million verified student housing listings across 140+ cities, 25+ countries, and 6 global regions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)