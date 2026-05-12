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Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,52,120; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,74,900

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,52,120; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,74,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,39,440

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,52,270 | Image: Adobe Stock

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 7:24 AM IST

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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,52,120, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,74,900. 
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,39,440. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,52,120 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,53,810 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,52,270.
 
  

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In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,39,440, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,40,990 in Chennai. 
                  
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,39,590.   
        
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,74,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,85,100. 
 
US gold prices rose on Tuesday as investors awaited a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping while watching developments surrounding the conflict in the West Asia.
 
Spot gold rose 0.5 per cent to $4,757.59 per ounce by 0050 GMT.
 
Spot silver rose 0.2 per cent to $86.27 per ounce, platinum slid 0.2 per cent to $2,127, and palladium was down 0.2 per cent at $1,506.34.
 
(with inputs from Reuters) 

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Topics : Gold Prices gold and silver prices Silver Prices gold silver prices

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 7:24 AM IST

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