Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,52,120; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,74,900
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,39,440
BS Web Team New Delhi
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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,52,120, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,74,900.
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,39,440.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,52,120 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,53,810 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,52,270.
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In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,39,440, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,40,990 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,39,590.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,74,900.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,85,100.
US gold prices rose on Tuesday as investors awaited a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping while watching developments surrounding the conflict in the West Asia.
Spot gold rose 0.5 per cent to $4,757.59 per ounce by 0050 GMT.
Spot silver rose 0.2 per cent to $86.27 per ounce, platinum slid 0.2 per cent to $2,127, and palladium was down 0.2 per cent at $1,506.34.
(with inputs from Reuters)
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First Published: May 12 2026 | 7:24 AM IST