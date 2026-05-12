Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,52,120; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,74,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,52,120, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,74,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,39,440.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,52,120 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,53,810 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,52,270.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,39,440, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,40,990 in Chennai.

ALSO READ: Govt has no plan to raise gold, silver import duties amid market volatility In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,39,590.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,74,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,85,100.

US gold prices rose on Tuesday as investors awaited a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping while watching developments surrounding the conflict in the West Asia.

Spot gold rose 0.5 per cent to $4,757.59 per ounce by 0050 GMT.

Spot silver rose 0.2 per cent to $86.27 per ounce, platinum slid 0.2 per cent to $2,127, and palladium was down 0.2 per cent at $1,506.34.

(with inputs from Reuters)