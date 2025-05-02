American India Foundation and GOI Honor Corporate Leaders in Disability Inclusion at First-Ever DI-verse Certification Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], May 2: The American India Foundation (AIF), catalyzing social and economic change in India for the past two decades, co-sponsored the 'Purple Fest' at the official residence of the President of India--Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi. The illustrious event was organized by the Department for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India.

Bringing together over 23,500, including Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), industry leaders, policymakers, and civil society organizations, Purple Fest 2025 showcased India's commitment to breaking employment barriers and fostering a truly inclusive economy. The presence of the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, along with Shri. B.L Verma, from DEPwD, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, further emphasized the government's commitment to fostering an inclusive and accessible society. At the heart of this year's fest was the DI-verse Certification Felicitation Ceremony--a landmark initiative recognizing corporate pioneers in disability inclusion.

The DI-verse Certification--the nation's First and Only Disability Inclusion Certification for Organizations--was awarded to nine industry leaders for their commitment to building accessible, equitable workplaces. Infosys Limited, Wipro Limited, Compass India Food Services Pvt. Ltd, Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited, Godrej Properties Limited, Vindhya E-Infomedia Pvt. Ltd, The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited, and Randstad India Private Limited were honored for their exemplary efforts in inclusive hiring, workplace accessibility, and policy transformation. Additionally, a growing number of corporations are actively progressing through the certification process, signaling the momentum toward inclusive workplaces across industries.

Further emphasizing its leadership in disability inclusion, AIF was honored with a Letter of Appreciation from the Hon'ble Minister of DEPwD at Purple Fest 2025. This distinguished recognition celebrates AIF's longstanding efforts in building an inclusive workforce through systemic interventions. AIF's network of 1,900+ inclusive employers, disability inclusion initiatives such as DI-verse certification, corporate sensitization training, and its dedicated inclusive job portal have positioned the organization at the forefront of India's disability inclusion movement.

Launched in 2024, with the encouragement and support of Dr. Rajesh Agarwal, IAS, Secretary, DEPwD - DI-verse provides companies with a structured, results-driven roadmap to assess, implement, and sustain best-in-class disability inclusion practices. Through its three-tier certification system (A, AA, AAA), DI-verse evaluates organizations across six key pillars: leadership commitment, workforce representation, workplace accessibility, supplier and customer inclusion, community engagement, and inclusive branding--ensuring a structured, measurable approach to disability inclusion.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Virendra Kumar, Honorable Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, stressed the significance of corporate participation in India's disability inclusion movement."Workplace inclusion is not an act of charity--it is an economic and social imperative. The DI-verse Certification creates an ecosystem where businesses recognize and leverage the immense contributions of Persons with Disabilities. By embedding inclusive hiring and accessibility practices, companies are not just improving their workplaces but strengthening India's workforce for the future. I encourage organizations across sectors to pursue this certification and actively contribute to India's mission of empowering PwDs."

Reaffirming AIF's commitment to driving change, Mr. Mathew Joseph, Country Director, AIF, stated, "The DI-verse Certification is more than an award--it is a movement to reshape India's corporate landscape. By building an inclusive workforce, businesses are unlocking untapped talent, driving innovation, and fostering sustainable economic growth. With our goal of enabling 100,000 jobs for PwDs and certifying 1,000 organizations by 2030, we are turning inclusion from an idea into measurable progress."

AIF's 15-year-long flagship Ability-Based Livelihood Empowerment (ABLE) program has been a driving force behind India's largest PwD employment campaign, accelerating the momentum for workplace disability inclusion. In the past year alone, AIF has organized 21 job fairs across 17 states, connecting 2,940 PwDs with 184 employers, achieving an impressive 80% placement rate for shortlisted candidates. Further amplifying these efforts, AIF's inclusive job portal, now integrated with the Divyangjan Rojgar Setu PM Daksh Portal, is expanding access to employment opportunities for millions of Unique Disability ID card holders across India.

Beyond employment, AIF has also launched a 70-hour digital employability training program, developed in partnership with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, to support young adults with disabilities. This fully accessible digital curriculum is tailored for individuals with visual, auditory, physical, and cognitive impairments, equipping them with long-term financial independence and workplace readiness.

The first-ever DI-verse Certification Felicitation Ceremony at Purple Fest 2025 was more than a celebration--it was a turning point in India's disability inclusion movement. As businesses commit to fostering truly equitable workplaces, DI-verse is setting the gold standard for inclusive leadership, transforming intent into quantifiable action.

