An Expo here in Mumbai - A Space for Great Art

New Delhi [India], December 11: Answers OneWorld, a full-service creative & media co. introducing its Art Expo - WORLD ART CONCLAVE - ART EXPO 2024 at Nehru Centre, Mumbai, India from 27th to 30th March 2024.

Art needs to enrich culture and cultivate minds. Art needs to flow freely in space. Let art be represented in its original style and form, at the WORLD ART CONCLAVE ART EXPO 2024.

World Art Conclave is a platform for professional and budding artists as well as galleries to display their artworks and connect with art collectors, and enthusiasts. The artwork to be exhibited will be precisely handpicked by esteemed jury members. Various art styles and forms including painting, sculpture, photography, mixed media and many more will be displayed at this Art Expo. World Art Conclave is a well-designed art trade expo that meets international standards, with a dedicated space to showcase each art style and concept in one harmony.

World Art Conclave is an exceptional opportunity for artists, galleries, art curators and art connoisseurs to exchange dialogues, collaborate and expand their network within the art community. World Art Conclave is an experience, where you get a chance to engage in art talks, workshops, seminars, live art demonstrations, entertainment, etc.

Organizers - WAC Art Expo 2024

Rajan Jadhav

Founder Director, Answers OneWorld

Organizer, WAC Art Expo 2024

Rajan Jadhav is the Founder Director of Answers OneWorld, a full service creative & media co. For more than 20 years, he has an expertise in organizing exhibitions, expos and events. He has done more than 300+ successful projects across industries in Pan India and Internationally, associating with corporates and government bodies manage events and communication. He is also a branding consultant, spanning two decades in creative & media industry, having successfully handled top-notch brands and super brands. His dynamic personality tries to learn and experiment every time with a sincere passion to deliver, with integrity, innovation, and creativity.

Rajan Jadhav has founded an Art group 'The Original Maestro' in 2020, under which he is organizing Art Exhibitions, Art Workshops & Seminars.

Now he is introducing the International Standard Art Expo - World Art Conclave, 2024 at Nehru Centre, Mumbai, India.

Pravin Gangurde

Organizer, WAC Art Expo 2024

Renowned Artist

Pravin Gangurde is a renowned professional artist, having more than 25+ years of experience in the Art industry. He has been part of several National and International art exhibitions, expos & have received National and International awards in his career.

Patrons - WAC Art Expo 2024

Our esteemed panel of patrons consists of renowned artists and free thinkers. We are deeply honoured to have such brilliant artistic minds on board.

Prof. Prabhakar Kolte is an institution in himself, known for his excellence in modern abstraction and his art talks. His works have been exhibited in major shows in India & Abroad. The Padma Shree award winner Sudhakar Olwe, with his photography works exhibited across the globe.

The Ex-Director of Prince of Wales Museum, Dilip Ranade is among the eminent personalities to grace the panel.

Prof. Moggalan Shravasti, a renowned artist who is inclined towards Buddhist philosophy.

Vinod Sharma, a renowned artist and a curator known for his mastery over his medium and his mindscapes.

We are grateful to our patrons for becoming a part of World Art Conclave - Art Expo 2024.

Core Team Members - WAC Art Expo 2024

Sanjeev Sonpimpare

Core Member, WAC Art Expo 2024

Renowned Artist

A practicing Visual Artist and currently a visiting faculty at NIFT Mumbai, he is a recipient of the prestigious UNESCO Aschberg Arist Residency Award, Irish Museum of Modern Art, Dublin, Ireland.

Bharti Yadav

Core Member, WAC Art Expo 2024

Renowned Artist

Fine Artist M.F.A. gold medalist from Sir JJ School of Art and won several Awards including HWF Society's National Award.

"Your graceful presence at World Art Conclave will be a source of inspiration to the viewers and help enrich minds." - Organizing Team, WAC

For more details & booking, visit the website - www.worldartconclave.com

Contact: 9819890274 / 9768114517 / 022 68328103 / 022 68328106

Email: info.wacartexpo@gmail.com

