Andreas Modlmayer appointed as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, BMW India Financial Services

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 22: Andreas Modlmayer has been appointed as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BMW India Financial Services. Andreas Modlmayer succeeds Jaejoon Lee.

Andreas Modlmayer has been associated with the BMW Group since 2000. In his last assignment, he was the CEO of BMW Austria Bank in Greece. He brings rich experience of working in leadership positions for BMW Group Financial Services across several other markets such as New Zealand, China, Hong Kong. Modlmayer began his career with BMW Bank GmbH Munich in Sales and Marketing function.

Lisa Ng, Regional Chief Executive Officer of BMW Group Financial Services for Asia Pacific said, "Andreas Modlmayer brings with him valuable expertise and leadership acumen, with successful development of BMW Financial Services in diverse markets for over two decades. India is an important market for us, and we are confident that he will further add to the company's growth as he takes charge of BMW India Financial Services."

Lisa Ng added, "We thank Jaejoon Lee for his immense contribution to BMW India Financial Services in the recent years. He successfully steered the company with new initiatives in product offerings and customer centricity and strengthened the foundation for future growth. We wish him all the best as he returns to BMW Korea once again."

During the tenure of Jaejoon Lee, BMW India Financial Services successfully maintained its position as a premium provider of end-to-end automotive financial solutions in India.

BMW India Financial Services

BMW India Financial Services, a 100% subsidiary of the BMW Group, is headquartered in Gurgaon (National Capital Region) and started operations since June 2010. BMW India Financial Services operates with three business lines: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance and Insurance Solutions (as corporate agents). The services offered are significantly valuable to the premium clientele of BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad who require exclusive and flexible financial solutions. Service excellence is the primary focus of operations across all business lines.

Customers enjoy great value proposition and complete peace of mind with the 'BMW Smart Finance' offering from BMW India Financial Services, financial products which offer attractive benefits such as low monthly instalments, assured buy-back, flexible end of term options and an opportunity to upgrade to a new car amongst other benefits. From amongst the financed cars, 1 out of every 4 cars sold by BMW and MINI is financed by BMW India Financial Services.

