Anjuman-I-Islam Unveils Restored Heritage Building and Karimi Library on the 77th Republic Day of India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27: Anjuman-I-Islam celebrated the 77th Republic Day of India with patriotic pride and historic significance by unveiling its restored Heritage Building and Karimi Library at its South Mumbai campus. The landmark occasion underscored the institution's enduring commitment to education, heritage conservation, and the national vision of Viksit Bharat.

The National Flag was unfurled by Dr. Zahir Ishaq Kazi, Padma Awardee and Hon'ble President of Anjuman-I-Islam, in the presence of trustees, dignitaries, faculty members, students, and invited guests. The ceremony featured a Guard of Honour, Republic Day parade, cultural programmes, and a presidential address reflecting Anjuman-I-Islam's rich legacy and future roadmap.

The unveiling of the Heritage Building and the historic Karimi Library marks a significant milestone in preserving India's educational and cultural heritage, while strengthening access to knowledge for future generations.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Zahir Ishaq Kazi said:

"As we celebrate the 77th Republic Day of our nation, the restoration of our Heritage Building and Karimi Library reaffirms Anjuman-I-Islam's commitment to nation-building through education. Preserving our legacy while empowering the youth with knowledge is essential to realizing the vision of Viksit Bharat."

The celebrations also reaffirmed Anjuman-I-Islam's contributions toward inclusive education, innovation, skill development, and social empowerment, aligned with the goals of a progressive and self-reliant India.

The event concluded with an award ceremony recognising excellence and service, reinforcing Anjuman-I-Islam's mission to nurture responsible citizens and contribute meaningfully to national development.

For more information, visit https://anjumaniislam.org/

