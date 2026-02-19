Aon Brings Together Three Mumbai Offices into a New Corporate Location to Drive Innovation and Client Value

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19: Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, announced that it is combining its three existing Mumbai offices into a single, modern corporate location at One Unity Centre in Lower Parel, Mumbai. The new office brings together approximately 450 colleagues in a purpose-built shared environment designed to strengthen innovation and deliver greater value to clients across Aon's Risk Capital and Human Capital capabilities.

The move represents a strategic step to unite Mumbai's teams, offering a workplace that is sustainable, accessible and innovation driven. With 17 locations across India, Aon already has a strong national footprint that enables the firm to support clients across a broad range of industries and geographies. This extensive reach ensures local expertise, proximity to clients and the ability to deliver integrated solutions nationwide.

Rishi Mehra, CEO, India and Head of Strategy, Human Capital, Asia Pacific, Aon, said, "Bringing our Mumbai offices together into a single corporate location marks an important milestone for Aon in India. Uniting our colleagues in the country's financial capital strengthens how we collaborate, innovate and deliver deeper insights for our clients. This office reflects our confidence in India's growth and our ongoing commitment to helping organisations navigate increasingly complex risk and people challenges."

The new office supports Aon's smart working approach, featuring technology-enabled meeting rooms, flexible collaboration zones and employee-focused facilities designed to foster inclusivity, creativity and wellbeing. By combining its Mumbai teams under one roof, Aon is reinforcing its commitment to building a future-ready workplace that encourages teamwork and inspires creativity to ultimately drive better outcomes for clients.

About Aon in India

India is a strategic market for Aon, reflecting the firm's long-term commitment to innovation, talent development and client impact in the region. As part of its national footprint, Aon has established offices in Bengaluru, Noida and Gurugram. Together, these locations form part of Aon's Global Capabilities Centres, which support the firm's global operations by delivering analytics, technology, consulting and operational expertise for clients around the world.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better -- to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that help protect and grow their businesses.

Disclaimer

