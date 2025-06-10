Apparel Group Brand ALDO Steps Into Style With Janhvi Kapoor

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], June 10: ALDO, the global leader in fashion-forward footwear and accessories, took center stage in the capital with a bold and unforgettable glamorous celebration at DLF Promenade, Mall. Making the moment iconic was Bollywood's acclaimed actress, fashion icon and ALDO's Brand Ambassador, JANHVI KAPOOR, who perfectly embodies the vibrant energy for the brand. She visited the ALDO store at DLF Promenade Mall, where she celebrated her love for the brand with the fans. From showcasing her ALDO favourite picks in footwear and handbag to meeting the crowd, she turned the store visit into a style statement & That's how much Janhvi loves ALDO! It was a glam show that engaged everyone.

Apparel Group, a leading powerhouse in the retail industry, orchestrated a high-impact brand takeover in Delhi, featuring their popular footwear and accessories brand, ALDO.

ALDO, a global leader in its category and a key brand within Apparel Group's diverse portfolio, consistently blends modern design with lively energy, making it a favourite among the region's youth. This momentous brand engagement was a celebration of ALDO's growing footprint and deepening connection with its consumers. The event brought together fashion enthusiasts, loyal customers, and top content creators, creating a vibrant experience that reflected ALDO's signature blend of it products being fun, youthful and comfortable.

ALDO offers standout sneakers to breezy sandals, sleek mules, and effortless platforms, every piece is crafted to move with you. Designed for the modern women & men who thrives everywhere, the collection pairs trend-forward looks with Pillow Walk™ comfort technology and dual-density padded insoles--so every step feels as good as it looks. Wherever life takes you, step out in style and comfort.

"Being part of ALDO's style celebration in Delhi is such an exciting moment for me. ALDO is all about celebrating personal style and confidence, and their collection makes it so easy to feel both fashionable and comfortable. I love how this event brought that energy to life--encouraging everyone to shine in their own unique way.," says Janhvi Kapoor.

"ALDO's collaboration with Janhvi Kapoor perfectly captures the essence of our brand--celebrating individuality, bold style, and effortless confidence. This event marks an exciting chapter for ALDO in India, as we at Apparel Group, continue to inspire our consumers to embrace their unique style while enjoying the comfort and quality that define us. This initiative underscores our commitment to creating unforgettable brand experiences and connecting with our customers in innovative ways." -- Mr. Abhishek Bajpai, CEO, Apparel Group India.

At DLF Malls, our constant pursuit is to create retail destinations that bring together top global and Indian brands with the evolving aspirations of today's fashion-conscious consumers. Janhvi Kapoor's visit to DLF Promenade as the face of ALDO is a great example of how we continue to deliver such experiences that go beyond just shopping. Engagements like these offer consumers a unique opportunity to interact with their favourite brands in more meaningful ways, further cementing DLF Malls' position as the preferred destination for fashion, lifestyle, and experiences. - Pushpa Bector, Senior Executive Director & Business Head, DLF Retail.

As brand's long-standing face in India, Janhvi energized the celebration, connecting with fans and showcasing her favourite styles from the brand. With all eyes on ALDO, the event solidified its place as the ultimate destination for modern, expressive fashion that doesn't compromise on comfort.

Your favourite styles are now available at ALDO stores across India and online at www.aldoshoes.in.

About ALDO:

Founded in 1972, ALDO, the group's flagship brand, delivers fashion to a diverse customer base at prices that make keeping up with seasonal styles a luxury within reach.

About Apparel Group (India) Pvt. Ltd.:

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy - Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to eager shoppers through its 2025+ retail stores and 80+ brands on all platforms while employing over 20,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group India has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyle such as Victoria's Secret, Victoria's Secret PINK, Charles & Keith, Crocs, Aldo, Aldo Accessories, Bath & Body Works, Tim Hortons, Inglot, Call It Spring, Anne Klein, Herschel, R & B, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Carrefour, and Daiso Japan. Apparel Group has a multi-brand partnership with Marquee Brands for the licensing of the BCBG Max Azria, Ben Sherman, Bruno Magli, Sur la table, and Martha Stewart brands, across GCC and India. With 250+ stores and 20+ brands, the company serves thousands of customers across 38 cities in India.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

