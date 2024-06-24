Appy Pie Now Lets Users Convert Websites into Apps for Android and iOS

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], June 24: Appy Pie, a leading app builder, announces the launch of its innovative website-to-app converter to convert website to app. This platform enables users to convert their websites into fully functional mobile apps for Android and iOS devices without any coding skills.

The website to app converter has a simple drag-and-drop interface. Users can customize the app's design, layout, and features to fit their brand and needs. The platform caters to both Android and iOS, so the app can reach a wider audience. Any updates made to the app show up right away for a smooth user experience. It also provides app analytics, so businesses can track performance and user engagement. There are multiple options to make money from the app, including ads and in-app purchases.

"Appy Pie's website-to-app converter is a game-changer for businesses looking to embrace mobile technology without the complexity of coding," said Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO of Appy Pie. "Our mission has always been to democratize app development by making it accessible to everyone, regardless of their technical skills. This latest offering empowers users to seamlessly transition their web presence into a functional and engaging mobile app, ensuring they can meet their customers where they are - on their phones. We are excited to see how our users will leverage this tool to enhance their business operations and connect more effectively with their audience," he added.

Appy Pie offers affordable plans for businesses of any size. The user-friendly platform makes app creation simple for all, with round the clock assistance from the customer service team. As a leading no-code development platform, Appy Pie allows users to create mobile apps, websites, chatbots, and more without coding knowledge. Appy Pie aims to make technology accessible to all, providing innovative solutions for businesses to succeed in the digital age.

