Arcil Launches New CSR Initiative in Collaboration with FUEL Business School to Empower Underserved Youth

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10: Arcil, one of India's leading asset reconstruction companies, has once again reinforced its commitment to community development with its latest Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative in partnership with FUEL (Friends Union for Energizing Lives). The project aims to empower underserved youth by providing access to cutting-edge educational resources and skill development opportunities.

As part of this initiative, Arcil supported the establishment of state-of-the-art computer lab at the FUEL Business School. This facility is designed to provide hands-on training in emerging fields like artificial intelligence, data analytics, cybersecurity, and digital marketing, addressing the critical gap between industry demands and academia. The initiative is expected to impact over 1000 youth in the next five years, equipping them with future-ready skills and enhancing their employability. This project also includes a strong focus on women's empowerment, with at least 45% of participants being underserved girls

Speaking about the initiative, Pallav Mohapatra, MD and CEO of Arcil, emphasized the company's dedication to community development, stating, "Investing in the education and skill development of our youth is a step towards building a stronger, self-reliant future. Through this collaboration with FUEL, we aim to create opportunities for underserved communities and foster an ecosystem of innovation and growth. This partnership underscores Arcil's ongoing efforts to contribute positively to society by empowering the next generation with the skills and resources needed to succeed in a rapidly evolving job market."

FUEL has been a pioneer in implementing education and skill development projects, impacting over 12 lakh underserved students across India. With this initiative, FUEL's vision of bridging the skill gap takes a significant leap forward. "We deeply appreciate Arcil's invaluable support in empowering underserved youth. Together, we look forward to extending this partnership to our upcoming Skill Tech University, which aims to transform the lives of youth from marginalized communities through cutting-edge education and skill development," said Ketan Deshpande, Founder-Chairman of FUEL.

Arcil's CSR efforts continue to align with its vision of fostering sustainable development and inclusive growth, ensuring that the benefits reach the grassroots of society.

