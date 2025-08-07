Art of Time: A Decade of Horological Excellence

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7: For 10 years, Art of Time has been connecting aficionados with the most revered names in horology, helping to shape the luxury watch market of India. To mark its 10th anniversary, Art of Time, partners with the Geneva maison Roger Dubuis to unveil two exceptional limited-edition timepieces, each reflecting a shared commitment to expressive design, mechanical mastery, and meaningful storytelling.

A standout in the celebration is the Excalibur Monobalancier Lord Ganesha Edition, a 42 mm marvel crafted in 18K pink gold. The watch features a personalized sapphire glass dial bearing a hand-drawn metalized image of Lord Ganesha in pink gold and black and white varnish symbolizing strength, wisdom, and new beginnings. The astral star, typically signature to the Excalibur line, is removed to reveal the artwork in full, making space for reverence and reflection.

At its heart lies the Calibre RD720SQ, a self-winding movement engineered for high performance and awarded the prestigious Poincon de Geneve. Technical highlights include a micro-rotor positioned between 10 and 11 o'clock to reduce vibrations, enhanced shock resistance, and a 72-hour power reserve - testament to Roger Dubuis' avant-garde horological vision.

"This piece is deeply personal. It represents where we come from and how we embrace modernity while staying rooted in heritage," said Gaurav Bhatia, Co-founder and Director, Art of Time. "To see Lord Ganesha interpreted with such respect and flair is extraordinary."

To further commemorate the milestone, Roger Dubuis also created the Velvet Automatic especially for women, limited to just 10 pieces. A tribute to feminine grace and individuality, this 36 mm piece in 18K pink gold features a shimmering mother-of-pearl dial tinted green, a color signifying prosperity and new beginnings in Indian culture. Its Roman numeral X is highlighted in green--a nod to Art of Time's 10th year. The case, bezel, flange, and lugs are encrusted with brilliant-cut diamonds and paired with a green alligator strap.

"The Velvet is not just beautiful--it's confident. A celebration of individuality and strength," said Bharat Kapoor, Co-founder and Director, Art of Time.

Since 2015, Art of Time has redefined India's luxury watch landscape. From opening the country's first IWC and Jaeger-LeCoultre boutiques to introducing immersive retail experiences and pioneering the TimeVallee concept. With over 15 points of sale and a client-first philosophy, it remains India's benchmark for curating horological excellence.

As Art of Time steps into its second decade with bold expansions like CIRCA, a modern concept for watch enthusiasts, and expanded presence in Chennai and Hyderabad, it continues to blend heritage with innovation and passion with purpose.

About Art of Time

Founded in 2015 out of a deep passion for horology, Art of Time has redefined the luxury watch retail landscape in India. As pioneers of the 'shop-in-shop' concept, the brand offers curated boutiques representing the world's finest maisons. Known for delivering immersive, elevated retail experience, Art of Time continues to earn the trust and admiration of discerning collectors across the country.

For press inquiries: artoftime@prpundithavasred.com

www.artoftimeindia.com | @artoftimeindia

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2745322/Co_founders_Art_of_Time.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2745321/Art_of_Time_X_Roger_Dubuis.jpg

