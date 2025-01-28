ASBL Hosts #RunForUnity Marathon with 800+ Participants at ASBL Springs, Pocharam

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 28: In a display of community spirit and to encourage the fitness culture among its residents and neighbouring community, ASBL Springs hosted the #RunForUnity marathon in Pocharam, on Republic Day, attracting over 800 participants. This event underscored ASBL's commitment to promoting an active and healthy lifestyle while bringing together residents and local communities. The marathon's timely scheduling on Republic Day reflected the brand's dedication to fostering unity and wellness within the community.

Participants ranging from children to senior citizens took part in both the 5K and 10K runs. Over 250 competitors showed remarkable determination and spirit to conquer the 10K challenge. Winners from each age and gender category received memento shields and cash prizes. The event's success showed the community's drive and exemplified ASBL's commitment to encouraging healthy and active lifestyles in their communities. The marathon began and ended at ASBL Springs. The gated community is home to over 18 fitness and sports amenities, including dedicated tracks for walking, cycling, and jogging. The property is now ready to move in, providing ideal opportunities for fitness and well-being.

The event featured an upbeat live performance by Tone Tales, playing popular music that added to the event's high-energy atmosphere. It helped the crowd stay pumped up and engaged throughout the marathon.

Ajitesh Korupolu, CEO and Founder of ASBL, shared his thoughts, saying, "The #RunForUnity Hyderabad marathon embodies our core values of building a connected and healthy community. The enthusiasm displayed by our participants today proves that the challenge of fitness in modern lifestyles is best tackled through community-driven initiatives. We are proud to offer spaces like Springs that motivate our residents to lead healthier lives together."

Anil Kumar Thota, Co-Founder and Director-Business Development at ASBL, expressed, "It's been a privilege to be a part of an event that resonates with ASBL's vision of unity, fitness, and well-being. I am inspired by the energy and joy that all the participants shared today. We hope to continue hosting fittness in Hyderabad in the future."

About ASBL:

ASBL is a rapidly growing real estate company focused on delivering innovative, high-quality residential projects. Known for its commitment to construction technology and customer-centricity, ASBL has established a strong presence in Hyderabad's real estate sector. With over 8 million sq. ft. of residential projects planned across key locations, ASBL continues to redefine the urban living experience with projects like ASBL Lakeside, ASBL Landmark, ASBL Spire, ASBL Spectra, ASBL Springs and ASBL Loft already under its belt.

