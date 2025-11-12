ASBL Landmark at Kukatpally Y Junction is Offering Rs. 1 Lakh per Month to Homebuyers

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 12: ASBL Landmark, a premium residential project located at Kukatpally Y Junction, has launched a one-of-a-kind rental offer designed to make luxury living more affordable and accessible. Aimed at easing the financial commitment of homebuyers, this innovative offer is tailored to provide significant financial relief during the construction phase and beyond.

ASBL Landmark's mission has always been to provide not just homes, but a lifestyle that enriches the lives of its residents. Understanding the challenges that homebuyers face during the construction phase, the company has crafted a rental offer that ensures financial relief for its customers. ASBL Landmark is offering homebuyers the opportunity to secure a luxurious 3 or 3.5 BHK home in a gated community in Kukatpally with an initial downpayment of just 4% (Rs. 10 lakh). From now until March 2027, homebuyers will receive up to Rs. 1 lakh every month as reimbursement, significantly reducing the burden of EMIs.

The idea behind this initiative is simple, "Your home should pay you back." Usually, when one purchases something on EMI, the product is usable right away while the payments are being made. However, when it comes to home purchases, the property is still under construction, and buyers do not enjoy immediate use of their investment. Understanding this, ASBL Landmark's new offer ensures that the journey to owning a luxury home is as smooth and stress-free as possible. The home starts giving back to the buyer even before possession, easing the financial strain during the construction phase.

Kukatpally Hyderabad is one of the city's most vibrant and rapidly developing areas, making it an ideal location for investment. Known as the heart of the city, Kukatpally has long been a commercial and retail hub, home to the city's largest malls and thriving business districts. The area has witnessed significant growth, with property prices appreciating by 7-8% in the last quarter alone. In fact, Kukatpally's apartments have shown an impressive annual growth rate of 18.4% as of July-September 2025.

The growth trajectory of Kukatpally is set to continue, making it one of the most promising locations for investment in Hyderabad. Its proximity to major IT hubs, shopping malls, healthcare facilities, and educational institutions further adds to its appeal. With the addition of ASBL Landmark, this iconic locality is set to offer a new standard of luxury living that blends comfort, connectivity, and culture.

ASBL Landmark is strategically located at Kukatpally Y Junction, making it one of the most sought-after residential addresses in the city. With over 75% open space and a design that emphasizes a balance of luxury and nature, Landmark offers a tranquil and peaceful living environment. The project is designed to meet the needs of modern homeowners with ample social infrastructure and proximity to everything that matters.

Key USPs of ASBL Landmark include:

* 100 Steps from the Metro: Balanagar Metro Station is just 100 meters away, offering seamless connectivity across the city.

* Adjacent to Lakeshore Mall: The project is next to Hyderabad's largest shopping mall, Lakeshore Mall, which is set to surpass Sarath City Mall in size.

* Cultural & Wellness Spaces: A serene Cultural Workshop Area with water features for classical music, dance, and aerial yoga.

* Expansive Clubhouse: A 52,000 sq. ft clubhouse offering luxury amenities, including gyms, co-working spaces, and recreational zones.

* Signature Amenities: A dedicated kids' play zone, senior-friendly walking track, hobby & tuition center, guest rooms, and more.

ASBL Landmark isn't just about buying a home; it's about investing in a lifestyle. Here, homebuyers will enjoy more than just a roof over their heads; they'll experience a community designed for modern living. For those looking for the perfect combination of luxury, lifestyle, and long-term investment potential, ASBL Landmark is the answer. Whether it's the stunning amenities, cultural spaces, or the exceptional location, ASBL Landmark is what the people of Kukatpally actually deserves.

