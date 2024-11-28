Ashtang Ayurved Hospital Recognized with Prestigious Award for Excellence in Ayurveda at Saksham Summit 2024

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28: Ashtang Ayurved Hospital, founded by Dr. Amit Kashid, has been honored with the 'Excellence in Ayurveda and Wellness' Award at the Saksham Summit 2024, held at the Jio Convention Centre, BKC Mumbai organised by Dr. Ajay Shesh, Founder and Chief Mentor and Dr. Rishi Aacharya, Co-Founder and Mentor of Life Champions Ecosystem. The award was presented to Dr. Amit Kashid, a highly regarded Ayurvedic practitioner, by Shri Sunil Kumar Pintu, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha and Advocate H.N Khare, Managing Director, LexValueAdd Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The event was graced by the esteemed presence of Renowned Chief Guests, including Dr. Shakeel Saifi, Chairman of World Peace Harmony and Lok Sabha candidate, Mr. Shripad Kulkarni, Founder President of BBNG, and Mr. Mahboob Kasar, Deputy Commissioner of State Tax (GST), Maharashtra, whose presence added immense prestige to the occasion.

This prestigious recognition underscores Ashtang Ayurved Hospital's significant contributions to the Ayurvedic wellness industry and its commitment to providing holistic and effective healthcare solutions rooted in traditional Ayurvedic wisdom. The award reflects the hospital's excellence in integrating authentic Ayurvedic practices with high-quality, advanced Ayurvedic technology, setting a benchmark in the field of Ayurveda and wellness.

Practising Ayurveda in rural areas is itself a challenging task. Issues like the unique challenges of rural areas, people's economic conditions, the overall population, and understanding of Ayurveda all add to the difficulties. Working with a dedicated approach in such areas, promoting Ayurveda and Yoga, providing high-quality, classical Ayurveda - based, and standard service, and raising awareness about Ayurveda, Yoga, the environment, and tree plantation--this award has been given in recognition of these efforts.

"We are deeply honored to receive this recognition at the Saksham Summit 2024," said Dr. Amit Kashid, Founder of Ashtang Ayurved Hospital. "This award represents the collective efforts of our dedicated team and the trust our patients have placed in us over the years. It encourages us to continue expanding the reach of Ayurvedic healing and to offer personalised wellness solutions that help people lead healthier and more balanced lives."

Dr. Amit Kashid is a renowned Ayurvedic practitioner with over 14 years of experience in treating long-term health issues using traditional Ayurvedic practices. He holds a BAMS degree and an MD in Ayurved, with special training in Kshar Sutra Therapy. Dr. Kashid has had the privilege of working with eminent Ayurvedic experts like Vaidya Dilip Prabhakar Gadgil and Dr. Manish M. Kothiya, further refining his expertise in this time-tested healing science.

In 2013, Dr. Amit Kashid founded Ashtang Ayurved Hospital with a vision to provide high-quality, natural healthcare to individuals seeking long-term solutions for various health concerns. With its roots deeply embedded in Ayurvedic principles, Ashtang Ayurved combines ancient wisdom with cutting-edge diagnostic tools and modern healthcare methodologies to provide holistic treatments to its patients.

"Ashtang Ayurved Hospital represents our belief in the balance of mind, body, and spirit," said Dr. Kashid. "Our team is committed to bringing the benefits of Panchakarma and anorectal therapies to individuals who seek healing through natural methods. Our approach goes beyond just treating symptoms -- we focus on overall wellness and improving quality of life."

Ashtang Ayurved Hospital has become a leader in the field of Panchakarma treatments and anorectal therapies, offering personalized wellness plans tailored to each individual. Since its inception, the hospital has treated over 5,000 patients, successfully addressing a range of chronic health conditions, digestive disorders, and stress-related ailments.

As a recognized Ayurvedic wellness hub, Ashtang Ayurved offers an integrated approach to healthcare, blending ancient Ayurvedic knowledge with advanced diagnostic tools to provide the most effective treatments. From Panchakarma detoxification therapies to chronic disease management, the hospital's treatments focus on restoring the body's natural balance and supporting long-term well-being.

"We believe that true wellness comes from treating the root cause of health issues, not just alleviating symptoms," said Dr. Kashid. "Through our personalized treatment plans and holistic therapies, we strive to create a healing environment that fosters physical, mental, and emotional health."

In addition to the 'Excellence in Ayurveda and Wellness' Award at the Saksham Summit 2024, Ashtang Ayurved has also earned a reputation for excellence in healthcare across the Ayurveda community. The hospital's commitment to natural healing and personalized patient care continues to make a profound impact on the lives of its patients.

"We are incredibly proud of the Ashtang Ayurved team for their dedication to providing quality Ayurvedic care," said Dr. Kashid. "This award fuels our passion to expand our reach and help even more people discover the benefits of Ayurveda as a holistic path to health and wellness."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)