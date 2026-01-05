Aspect Sports and APCO Infratech Acquire Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals Ahead of Pro Wrestling League's Return in 2026

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5: Aspect Sports, the sports arm of Aspect Global Ventures, in partnership with APCO Infratech, has acquired the Mumbai franchise of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL), marking the formal entry of Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals ahead of the league's much-anticipated return in 2026.

Launched in 2015, the Pro Wrestling League quickly emerged as India's premier professional wrestling competition before pausing operations in 2019. Its return signals a renewed focus on organised wrestling in the country, offering a structured, high-performance platform for elite Indian and international wrestlers.

With this acquisition, Aspect Sports extends its 'Tiger' franchise legacy from Kolkata to Mumbai, reinforcing its growing footprint in Indian sport. The move underlines Aspect Sports' vision of building professionally run teams across leagues while contributing meaningfully to the long-term growth of India's sporting ecosystem.

As part of the franchise's foundation, Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals have appointed Chandra Vijay Singh as Head Coach, a highly respected national wrestling coach and a two-time Pro Wrestling League title winner. His appointment brings proven pedigree and technical leadership to the team as it prepares for its debut season.

Aksha Kamboj, Executive Chairperson, Aspect Global Ventures, and Owner, Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals said, "The acquisition of Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals marks an important step in the continued growth of Aspect Sports. Our vision has always been to build professionally run teams that contribute meaningfully to the development of sport in India. Mumbai is a city with a deep sporting culture and immense energy, and we see this franchise as an opportunity to build a strong connect with the city while creating a competitive, high-performance team. Wrestling has a strong cultural foundation in the country, and through this franchise, we are committed to nurturing talent, building excellence, and strengthening the sporting ecosystem."

Echoing the sentiment, Mr. RP Singh, Director of APCO Infratech commented, "We are pleased to partner with Aspect Sports in bringing the Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals to the Pro Wrestling League. The league's return represents a strong opportunity to support Indian wrestling at a professional level, and we look forward to contributing to the growth of the sport through this association."

Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals will compete in the 2026 season of the Pro Wrestling League, which will feature six teams from across the country and a strong pool of elite Indian wrestling talent. The upcoming player auction for the fifth edition of the league is set to see several of the country's leading wrestlers go under the hammer, including Aman Sehrawat, Antim Panghal, Deepak Punia, Anshu Malik, Lalita Sehrawat, Mansi Ahlawat, Kiran Bishnoi and Chirag Chikkara, among others. The player auction, scheduled for January 3, 2026, will set the stage for the league's return from January 16 to February 1, 2026.

With Mumbai as its home base, the franchise aims to present wrestling in a contemporary, high-intensity format that resonates with urban audiences while staying true to the sport's competitive spirit.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)