AU Small Finance Bank's New AU SPONT Credit Card: 5 Reasons It is Perfect for Daily Transactions

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 25: 5 Key Features and Benefits: The AU SPONT Credit Card is a RuPay credit card offering extensive rewards and convenience to meet all of one's spending needs. Enjoy endless cashbacks, coin rewards on purchases, lounge access, card protection, contactless payments, and flexible EMI options. Additional cards are available for family members. Every transaction becomes rewarding with the freedom to spend and save. The card transforms everyday purchases into significant savings and benefits.

With cashbacks, rewards points, lounge access, payment protection, digital payments, loan options, and extra cards, the AU SPONT Credit Card makes spending more convenient and rewarding for the entire family.

5 Reasons It's Perfect for everyday transactions:

* Earn Coins on UPI

- Welcome Bonus: Get 500 coins for making the first UPI transaction via the AU 0101 app

- Earning: Get 5 coins on every UPI transaction done through AU 0101 app

- Validity: Coins earned never expire

- Redemption: Redeem coins for rewards in the AU Rewardz catalogue

* 1% Cashback on Transactions

- Rate: 1% cashback on all spends, including UPI, online, POS, contactless

- Cash Back: Up to Rs.500 cashback per month

- Exclusions: Fuel, EMI, rent, government fees, education, insurance, cash withdrawals

* Complimentary Lounge Access

- Airports: 2 free visits per quarter to Domestic Airport lounges on Rs.30,000 quarterly spends

- Railways: 2 free lounge visits per quarter for primary & add-on cardholders

* Other Key Benefits

- Fuel Surcharge Waiver: 1% waiver up to Rs.100 per month on fuel spends between Rs.400-5,000

- Fraud Protection: Zero liability against fraudulent transactions, loss of card, phishing, counterfeit & skimming if reported

What Sets AU SPONT Credit Cards Apart?

The AU SPONT Credit Card stands tall for its immense value across all aspects of payment and usage. With generous, unrestricted cashbacks, an exclusive coin-based rewards system, complimentary domestic and railway lounge visits, fuel surcharge waivers, comprehensive fraud protection, and convenient digital payment options, the card redefines the entire payment experience. Users can enjoy superior savings, privileges, seamless transactions, complete security and assistance whenever required. For spending that transcends into memorable rewards at every swipe or tap, the AU SPONT Credit Card remains unmatched in what it delivers, positioning it as a frontrunner.

About AU Small Finance Bank

AU Small Finance Bank, one of India's leading small finance banks, is committed to transforming banking by focusing on customer-centric services and a deep understanding of the Indian market. More details on AU Small Finance Bank and its financial products like credit cards can be found online.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2556252/AU_Small_Finance_Bank_Logo.jpg

