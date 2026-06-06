Author Shaalin Tandon Launches Debut Book Worthless Superpowers: The Fallacy of Moksh in Mumbai

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 6: Author and corporate leader Shaalin Tandon launched his debut book, Worthless Superpowers: The Fallacy of Moksh, published by Verses Kindler Publications, at Title Waves, Bandra West, on Friday, 5th June 2026. The event brought together readers, professionals, thought leaders, and literary enthusiasts for an afternoon of engaging conversations around storytelling, reflection, and the creative process.

For someone whose career has largely revolved around leading complex projects, building institutions, and navigating diverse perspectives, writing a book may seem like an unexpected turn. Yet, for Tandon, Worthless Superpowers represents a deeply personal creative journey shaped by years of observation, introspection, and curiosity about the human experience.

The book emerged from a period of reflection during the pandemic, when Tandon found himself engaging more deeply with questions around purpose, identity, and the choices that shape our lives. Rather than approaching these themes through a conventional lens, he turned to storytelling as a way to explore them in a relatable and engaging manner.

Speaking at the launch, Tandon shared the inspiration behind the book and what he hopes readers will take away from it."Worthless Superpowers invites readers into a world where questions matter as much as answers. If the book sparks reflection, conversation, or a fresh perspective, I would consider that its greatest success," said Shaalin Tandon.

The book explores thought-provoking ideas through a fictional narrative, encouraging readers to engage with perspectives and experiences that resonate in different ways with different readers.

The event featured a lively discussion on the creative journey behind the book, followed by an interactive audience session and book signing. Attendees had the opportunity to engage directly with the author and learn more about the experiences that inspired his transition from corporate leadership to authorship.

Tandon's professional career spans leadership roles across corporate strategy, infrastructure development, diplomacy, and international affairs. An engineering graduate with advanced business management education from INSEAD, he has been associated with several landmark initiatives throughout his career.

Reflecting on the influence of his professional journey on his writing, Tandon noted that while people come from diverse backgrounds, they are often united by common questions around ambition, relationships, identity, and purpose. These observations, gathered over years of working across sectors and geographies, helped shape the perspectives reflected in the book.

With Worthless Superpowers: The Fallacy of Moksh, Tandon begins a new chapter as an author, inviting readers to embark on a compelling literary journey that encourages introspection while leaving room for personal interpretation.

The book is now available across leading online and offline platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, Crossword, Starmark, Landmark, Kinokuniya, and other major bookstores nationwide.

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